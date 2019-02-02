Rafa Benitez disappointed after an 'overall good week' 

Rafa Benitez was proud of his players for the effort they put in against a 'top side' for the second time this week.

The Spaniard spoke of his disappointment with conceding the way his side did and the minute they conceded as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.

Benitez was happy with how this week had panned out apart from the result today which clearly affected the Spaniard.

Disappointed but proud

The Newcastle United boss was clearly disappointed with the result as he felt his side had enough chances to get something from the game.

The Magpies put up a good fight against an organised Tottenham Hotspur side who had an in-form Son Heung-min who terrorised the Newcastle defence all afternoon.

The Magpies had their chances to score with both Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez both wasting good opportunities to score at Wembley.

Room for improvement

Newcastle were sloppy in the final third with a lot of passes going astray or crosses were overhit.

However, when crosses were successful Rondon only managed to connect with one properly as he could only hit the post in the second half.

Benitez spoke after the game of his disappointment that his attacking players could not capitalise on some good opportunities: "The beginning of the second half we have two clear chances."

"We need to improve on a few situations on the ball in the second half where we could have done better."

The Spaniard was highlighting the Rondon header which hit the post and Perez's curling effort that Lloris tipped over the bar.

"It was a pity against a good team and they were pushing really hard."

Full of praise for Spurs

The Spaniard was very complimentary of the Lilly Whites as they moved up to second in the Premier League: "In a game where a team is on top of you it's not easy."

"Credit to my players for a great effort and they were fighting for every ball. It is not easy."

"we focus on getting three points in the next game and try to stay up." When Benitez was asked if the aim was still just to survive.

The Spaniard confirmed that Miguel Almiron should be getting his visa early next week and will be involved against Wolverhampton Wanderers a week on Monday.

Benitez also said it was an "overall a good week with three points against Manchester City and bringing in two new players."