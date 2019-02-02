Gracia praises Foster's heroics 

Watford manager, Javi Gracia was full of praise for keeper Ben Foster, as he made crucial saves to help Watford to a well-earnt point against Brighton & Hove Albion at The Amex.

Foster in fine form

The 35-year-old Watford keeper made some fine saves during the game to keep his team level. He denied Jurgen Locadia, when he got a hand to the ball to tip it over the post, when the strikers header was destined for the top corner.

Foster then denied Locadia in the second half with a very similar save to deny the Dutchman a goal again.

Then from a corner he managed to slide to keep Shane Duffy's acrobatic over-head kick.

Gracia had the following to say on Foster: "The second half, when Brighton played better, it was the moment when he saved us. But it’s not a surprise. He’s a very good goalkeeper and very important player for us.

"It was nothing different, nothing I didn’t know. When Brighton created more chances, it was the moment he played better. Defensively, the team was organised and played well. Offensively, we did not play well."

Watford end away scoring run

Watford run of scoring in their last seven away games came to an end at The Amex and the visitors failed to create any clear cut chances.

Gracia had the following to say on his team and how they weren't offensively strong enough: "We had some moments in possession but we weren’t aggressive offensively.

"With possession, it’s not enough to create chances. The second half was worse because Brighton played better. We defended well.

"To defend well against Brighton from set pieces is very demanding for a team like us."