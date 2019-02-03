The Warm Down: Spurs leave it late again as Son brightens the mood at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur have Heung-min Son to thank after the South Korean scored an 83rd-minute winner against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The victory saw Spurs move up to second spot in the Premier League - albeit for just over 24 hours as Manchester City's victory over Arsenal.

However, Spurs remain just four points off leaders Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand on Monday night away to West Ham United.

Get in my Son

Spurs threatened throughout the game, Erik Lamela came close through hitting the woodwork in the first half but the Lilywhites were unable to find the breakthrough.

Rafa Benitez's men also had the odd chance but in the balance of the game it was the home side which dominated.

The Magpies set up similarly to which they did against Manchester City during the week as they looked more than happy to defend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were frustrated throughout the game as they struggled to get many shots away due to the vast numbers of United players behind the ball.

Had Newcastle had left Wembley Stadium with a point they would have been praised for their heroic defending, however, Heung-min Son made sure they left empty-handed.

With minutes to go, the 26-year-old picked up the ball just outside the box and fooled four Newcastle defenders and switched the ball onto his right before striking through Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle goalkeeper should have done a lot better but the pace on the shot took the ball through the hands of the Slovakian keeper.

Late change from Pochettino

Despite his late winner against Watford on Wednesday, Fernando Llorente was dropped to the bench for Newcastle's visit. However, with no breakthrough, Pochettino brought the striker on with 30 minutes to go.

This allowed Son a target man in which he could play off and Llorente provided the Magpies something completely different to deal with to what Lucas Moura provided.

The addition of Danny Rose also allowed Spurs to switch to a back three with Kieran Trippier and Rose playing as full-backs providing Spurs more width.

With Rose and Trippier out wide, it pushed Son further infield in order to get more involved in the areas which he could make a difference.

The change at the back proved one of the deciding factors in the game as the wing-backs began to stretch the Newcastle defence out wide making a little bit more space in the middle for the likes of Son to run into.

Sanchez a rock at the back

Since signing for a Club record £42M in 2017, Davinson Sanchez has shown huge potential but at times has looked rather lightweight.

However, against Salomon Rondon, a striker who bullied John Stones and Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday the Colombian centre-back proved to be a rock at the back for Spurs.

Rondon has proved to be a tricky target man to deal with for Premier League defenders but Sanchez enjoyed the majority of the afternoon against his fellow South American.

The 22-year-old rose highest on most occasions to prevent the Newcastle striker from flicking on any headers but also stopped Rondon from holding the ball up when he had no options to flick on to.

Sanchez cost Spurs the opening goal in their FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace after being outmuscled by Jeffrey Schlupp but he did not allow Rondon to do the same on Saturday.