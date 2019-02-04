Klopp applauds the fans after the final whistle. (Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images) West Ham United 1-1 Liverpool as it happened: Reds fail to find a winner as title race opens up

Sadio Mane brought Liverpool in front early on, but a goal from Michail Antonio pinned the league leaders back. Unable to find a winning goal, the Reds dropped two points and now only sit in front of Manchester City by three points.