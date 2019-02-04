West Ham United 1-1 Liverpool as it happened: Reds fail to find a winner as title race opens up
Sadio Mane brought Liverpool in front early on, but a goal from Michail Antonio pinned the league leaders back. Unable to find a winning goal, the Reds dropped two points and now only sit in front of Manchester City by three points.
That's all for VAVEL UK's coverage of West Ham vs Liverpool at London Stadium. The has been Maxwell Hogg, and thank you for following this evening. We'll have plenty of post-match coverage, such as post-match quotes and analysis, so be sure to stick around!
Liverpool are back in action this weekend, hosting Bournemouth. The Reds will need to come back with a win in that game if they are going to sustain this title challenge.
That has to feel like a loss for Liverpool who are now only three points ahead of Manchester City. Their rivals lost to Newcastle recently, but back-to-back draws have left the door wide open in this title race.
Fulltime!
The whistle blows, and it ends a draw at London Stadium. Liverpool opened the scoring through Mane, but Antonio equalized shortly after. Both sides had plenty of chances, but neither side could find a winning goal.
90+3'
A late chance for Liverpool! Keita played a ball over the top of the defense for Origi, but he couldn't sort his feet out to get a decent shot off. The flag stayed down. A goal there would have been the winner.
90' Substitution
Late, defensive substitution for West Ham's last change. Arthur Masuaku comes in for Anderson to close out the game. The board is up, and there will be three minutes of stoppage time.
86'
Robertson and Mane link up well on the wing to create space for the Scot to make the cross. There are three Liverpool shirts in the box, but Cresswell is first to the ball and clear the danger.
81'
Salah fires a shot through traffic that hits off van Dijk. The ball ricochets back to the feet of the defender, and van Dijk tries to cross the ball across the face of goal. Fabianski is on hand once again and grabs the ball before anyone can tap it in.
78' Substitution
West Ham make a double change with under 15 minutes to go. Noble comes off for Pedro Obiang and Chicharito comes off for Andy Carroll.
75' Substitution
Another change for Liverpool as Divock Origi replaces Firmino.
73'
Anderson and Snodgrass link up well on the byline as the ball spills into the middle of the Liverpool box. Anderson was trying to figure out a shot, but Mark Noble ran onto the ball for a shot that nearly found the top right corner.
72'
Shaqiri makes his first contribution, trying to play Mane in with an early ball over the top, but his pass is nowhere near the target as it sails out for a goal kick.
69' Substitution
Klopp makes the first change of the match. Lallana's evening is over as he comes off for Xherdan Shaqiri.
67'
Lallana tries to hang a cross to the back post, but Fabianski is alert to the danger and collects the ball.
65'
Liverpool are nearly caught out on the counter attack. Rice bursts forward before playing the ball to Antonio. He sends the ball to the feet of Chicharito, but the Liverpool defense clears the ball before he can sort his feet for a shot.
63'
Robertson makes a lengthy run to the edge of the box before unleashing a shot that ends up nowhere near the goal. Poor decision making.
61'
Salah twists past Rice and Snodgrasss before curling a shot around Cresswell. It was a decent looking shot, but wasn't beating Fabianski as he calmly catches the ball.
59'
This game has completely opened up. It has become end-to-end as both sides trade chances and counter-attacks. Anderson tried to find Antonio at the back post, but the cross was too low. Down at the other end of the pitch, Firmino misread Keita's run as Liverpool nearly broke into the West Ham box.
54'
Felipe Anderson takes his first touch between his legs and past Matip. The defender dragged him down as Anderson tried to run past him and earned a yellow card for the infraction.
51'
Lallana plays the ball onto the run of Salah who has a go at goal. It's well struck, but Fabianski does well to hold onto the shot.
48'
An early chance for West Ham! The hosts have a corner kick, and Issa Diop rises above Firmino and van Dijk to head the ball towards goal. It was a missed opportunity in the end as Diop's header went wide.
Second half
The players are back on the pitch, and the whistle has blown for the second half!
Halftime!
It was a strong start by Liverpool, getting out to an early lead. But the West Ham equalizer completely unsettled the league leaders as the hosts were suddenly the side seeing most of the ball and creating the chances. West Ham finished the half looking the more likely to score the next goal.
45+1'
Liverpool nearly get the ball to Salah in the box, but the flag goes up for an offside call against the Egyptian. West Ham have a free kick, and the referee blows the whistle for the end of the half.
43'
Good positioning by Fabianski to catch a free kick from Milner that just glanced off the top of Mane's head. It was a dangerous ball, but the keeper did well to track and catch the ball.
41'
West Ham catch Liverpool out on a free kick once again. The ball is floated perfectly over the top, and Declan Rice is completely unmarked as he rises to head the ball. It's a wasted opportunity as the ball flies wide, but West Ham are surely on the front foot now.
38'
Robertson flashes a cross in front of the six-yard box, but the ball evades every player in the box. It was a dangerous cross, and a missed opportunity by Liverpool's forwards.
36'
Robertson lofts a ball to the back post, but Fabianski rises to meet the ball before the head of Mohammed Salah. Liverpool come close here, but West Ham have grown into the game and have dictated the pace since the equalizer.
32'
Firmino gets the ball at the top of the box and tries to back heel it into the path of Lallana. The pass was accurate, and the run was on time, but Fabianski read the play and was first to the ball.
28' GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
West Ham beat Liverpool with a bit of trickery. The hosts had a free kick outside the box, and Antonio made a run across the wall and received the free kick on the ground. Naby Keita was caught switched off as Antonio sped past him before beat Alisson at the far post. The keeper may have thought it was going wide as he didn't even make an attempt for the ball, watching it hit off the post and in.
26'
West Ham is starting open up following the goal, and Liverpool is exploiting it well. Lallana finds Robertson with space in the box. The Scot gets the ball and tries to square the ball, but Michail Antonio gets back to block the ball for a corner kick. Liverpool are keeping the pressure up here.
22' GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Liverpool
Lallana's fancy footwork on the sideline attracts three West Ham shirts before he picks out Milner on the overlap. Milner picks out Mane in the box with a low cross. Mane turns past his defender before firing into the side netting to open the scoring. West Ham will feel slighted as Milner was offside by a decent margin.
19'
Firmino starts the Liverpool attack, spinning past his marker in midfield before slipping the ball to Mane. The ball spills to the feet of Firmino who bursts into the box and takes a shot at the bottom right corner. Fabianski does well to get down and hold onto the ball. Firmino's shot was lacking in power.
15'
West Ham come at Liverpool on the counter attack. Cresswell plays a low cross after finding the ball on the overlap, but Lallana is able to pick the pass out before finding Snodgrass. Dangerous attack by the hosts.
10'
Robert Snodgrass wins the ball from a poor Matip clearance. The ball spills out of the box and Cresswell comes running onto it for the shot. He hits it well, but the shot is just wide. That's the second chance West Ham has had so far, just narrowly missing.
8'
Excellent pass by van Dijk to pick out Robertson in space. He tries to cross the ball early to Mohammed Salah, but the pass is picked out for a corner kick.
4'
Roberto Firmino tries to play Andrew Robertson in on the overlap, but the Liverpool left back's timing is off as he is whistled for offside.
3'
Chicharito makes a run to the inside of van Dijk, creating enough space to get a shot off. The shot beats Alisson but is just wide of the post.
Kick-off!
We are underway here at London Stadium. Both sides trading possession early on, trying to find a breakthrough.
Arnautovic's injury has ended up keeping him out of tonight match. The other injury concerns have recovered and are on the team sheet. Cresswell starts at left-back, Fabianski is in goal and Perez has a spot on the bench today. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will start up front in Arnautovic's absence.
It looks like Henderson will have to wait for his 300th match as he has been left off the team sheet. Adam Lallana also snags a rare start ahead of Sheridan Shaqiri.
Liverpool Substitutions
Sturridge, Moreno, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Camacho
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Matip, Milner; Keita, Fabihno, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Salah
West Ham Substitutions
Zabaleta, Carroll, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Perez, Diangana
West Ham Official Starting XI
Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Antonio, Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Anderson; Hernandez
Every game is a big occasion when you lead the league, but there is one other major event of note. An appearance today will mark Jordan Henderson's 300th Premier League match. While many players have reached this landmark, it is still an impressive accomplishment for the Liverpool skipper and a testament to his staying power in a rapidly evolving league that sees multitudes of world-class midfielders join every summer.
While there is no way he starts, especially if Arnautovic is healthy, Pellegrini may look to bring on Andy Carroll against his former club at some point in the match. West Ham have two skilled outside players, but Liverpool's aerial dominance will do well to deal with any cross they may send into the Liverpool box. The big body of Carroll would cause havoc in the box and provide the men out wide with a bigger target. Van Dijk wins nearly every aerial duel, but perhaps Carroll can test the wall of Liverpool.
Prior to his multiple outstanding performances at right-back, one would believe that seeing Milner in the defense would be any attackers delight. However, the English stalwart has proved his worth in the back and will hopefully deliver another solid performance against the skilled Felipe Anderson on the wing.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Shaqiri; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Predicted West Ham Starting XI
Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Anderson, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio; Arnautovic
P
The official team sheets come out an hour prior to kick-off, but we've pieced together how we think both sides will lineup today.
Outside of those four, Samir Nasri is still sidelined for one more week amongst a host long-term injured players such as Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Manuel Lanzini.
Lukas Fabianski was also a doubt for the Hammers in goal, but he has also recovered from injury to be able to feature today. The two game time decisions come down to Lucas Perez and Aaron Cresswell. The two practiced this week but face a fitness test prior to the game to confirm if they are good to go or not. Even if they are ready, the question is will Pellegrini rush them back into the side.
There are 11 total injures reported by West Ham, but a couple of those injured players may be in line to return today. Arnautovic frightened the West Ham faithful after coming off with a foot injury, being spotted in a protective boot. However, it has been revealed there was no break in his foot and should be able to start tonight.
While there are concerns for Jurgen Klopp, he will fair much better in his team selection today than his colleague. Pellegrini's side is plagued with injuries and stands a top a different, much less desirable table than Liverpool: the injury table.
Joe Gomez has headed into surgery today, so he will obviously be unavailable today and for the foreseeable future. A big blow as the Reds were hoping he would have been good to go for the clash with Bayern Munich in two weeks.
The Reds had to play Jordan Henderson at right-back following Alexander-Arnold's injury and James Milner's one-match suspension. If Alexander-Arnold is unavailable today, Milner should reliably be able to handle the job.
Liverpool have been plagued with a recent slate of injuries to their headline grabbing defense the past couple of week, but players have slowly returned back to the fray. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are both fully healthy and available as options to pair with Virgil van Dijk in the center of the defense, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may still miss out today.
Never mind the slip-up at Anfield, Liverpool still remain league leaders, and head to London to preserve their lead. The Reds have been good against West Ham in recent history, winning four of their last five meetings. Their most recent match was on opening day when Liverpool thrashed West Ham 4-0 as the Reds came running out the gate.
Liverpool were held to a draw in their match last Wednesday against Leicester City. Despite Sadio Mane's goal in the opening minutes, Harry Maguire equalized right before the half and neither side could break the deadlock in the second half. It was a missed opportunity for the Reds as title rivals Manchester City lost the day before. Nonetheless the gap at the top was extended to five at the end of the game week.
Last time out West Ham lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on the road. Despite West Ham seeing nearly half of possession, they hardly looked apart of as they failed to register a single shot on target the entire game. If the Hammers struggled with the Wolves defense, then they are going to have a long night trying to break down the league's best defense, expecially if Marko Arnautovic isn't able to suit up.
West Ham United have found themselves in a rut once again. After Manuel Pellegrini's side's horrendous start to the season, the Hammers were able to right the ship to land themselves firmly in mid table. A number of injuries to key players have made life difficult once more as West Ham has lost their last three matches in all competitions, including a loss to League One relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary for tonight's matchup between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium. I'm Maxwell Hogg, and I will be keeping you up-to-date with all the action. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m., but we have plenty of pre-match analysis to tide you over until then.