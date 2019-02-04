Harry Kane offers Spurs fans optimism over his injury comeback

Harry Kane has provided Tottenham Hotspur fans with a new lease of optimism surrounding his comeback from injury.

The 25-year-old striker told Sky Sports News he is feeling positive after his warm-weather training camp in Barbados last week.

Kane suffered an ankle ligament injury against Manchester United on January 13.

Feeling positive

Harry Kane jetted off to Barbados last week to continue his rehabilitation from his ankle ligament injury.

The England captain shared a video of his recovery training which showed the striker back to running without any supportive brace.

Following his Barbados trip, Kane stopped off in Atlanta to watch Super Bowl LIII where he spoke to Sky Sports News:

"It's going well. I went away for some warm weather training and we're stepping it up, [we will] see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"It's going well so far but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right."

Embed from Getty Images

"It is just about how it feels. The ankle feels great at the moment, so as long as the swelling stays away and we can keep progressing that would be great," he said.

Spurs got back to winning ways last week with back-to-back Premier League wins against Watford and Newcastle United.

"I have been watching the last couple of games [Watford and Newcastle]. It's been nerve-wracking watching them but a couple of great wins.

"Obviously, I want to be there helping my team but you have got to have a positive mindset. I am just trying to stay as positive as possible. Hopefully, I will be back as soon as possible."

Back to London

Kane is now set to return to London where he will continue his rehabilitation at Hotspur Way.

The striker will get back to training with footballs this week to see how the ankle reacts.

Spurs play Leicester City this Sunday but Kane will not be involved, however, depending on how the ankle reacts to training the 25-year-old could be in contention to feature next week against Borussia Dortmund.

The striker was originally expected to return to training in March but it seems Kane is well ahead of schedule and should be back in action sometime this month - despite no confirmation from the Club.