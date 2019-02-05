West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Albion's replay for a place in FA Cup fifth round

West Brom and Brighton once again clash in their FA Cup fourth-round-replay at The Hawthorns.

The winner of the tie will earn a home draw in the fifth-round against Derby County on the 16 February and some great TV revenue with the game being picked as the Saturday lunchtime kick-off for BT Sport.

The team's played out a 0-0 draw at The Amex Stadium a couple of weeks ago with both teams being denied by the post during the 90 minutes.

Team News

Let's start with the visitors to The Hawthorns, Brighton, who will be massively boosted by the return to the squad of both Bernardo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who have both recovered from injury and Asia Cup travels respectively.

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton has confirmed that both Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo, Dan Burn and keeper David Button will all start the game.

Jahanbakhsh will start his first game in three months for The Seagulls and he also confirmed he will once again being using his squad with a tough home game against Burnley on Saturday.

However, Dale Stephens who started the game at The Amex will be missing having not quite recovered from a hip injury.

Brighton will likely lineup as follows: Button, Bruno, Balogun, Burn, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Propper, Bissouma, Kayal, Locadia and Andone.

The Seagulls will be looking to name another strong side for the cup with Hughton having great depth in his squad and wanting to remain in the FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion could start all three of their loan deadline day signings, in Jacob Murphy, Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero.

Darren Moore also used a number of youngsters in the game at The Amex in Sam Field, Rekeem Harper, Jonathan Leko, Kyle Edwards and Rayhaan Tulloch and they could all again feature.

West Brom will likely lineup as follows: Bond, Bartley, Field, Adarabioyo, mears, Montero, Johansen, Hoolahan, Murphy, Robson-Kanu, Harper.

Whoever gets through has a great shot of progressing further

Whichever side wins the fourth-round-replay they will be highly confident of progressing further.

This is due to the fact they will be rewarded with a home tie against Championship high-fliers, Derby.

Add to this the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur having been knocked out and one of Chelsea or Manchester United not making the quarter-final.