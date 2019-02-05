Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury Town Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2019 (2-2)
Follow text commentary of the FA Cup fixture between Wolves and Shrewsbury Town Live Score. Kick off is at 7:45 GMT.
FULL TIME! 3-2!
90+4' The full time whistle blows and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be facing Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
90' Despite their lead, it is still Wolves who are on top and looking most likely to score as we head to the final into stoppage time.
SUBSTITUTION FOR WOLVES
88' Niall Ennis replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
85' Nuno on the touchline is telling his lads to calm down after two consecutive wild shots as they search for a fourth and a nail in Shrewsbury's cup run coffin.
SUBSTITUTION FOR SHREWSBURY
79' Aaron Amadi-Holloway replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.
SUBSITUTION FOR WOLVES
77' Raúl Jiménez replaces Adama Traoré.
SUBSTITUTION FOR WOLVES
69' I can confirm, Joao Moutinho replaces Hélder Costa.
SUBSTITUTION FOR SHREWSBURY
66' Shaun Whalley replaces Alex Gilliead.
61' It looks as if Moutinho could be coming on for Wolves, that really spells trouble for Shrewsbury as they attempt to find their second equaliser of the night.
GOAL FOR WOLVES! 3-2!
59' A wonderful solo effort from Ivan Cavaleiro continues his run into the box, turns his man, and produces a magnificent finish. The atmosphere here at Molineux has lifted tenfold!
55' There is a lot of urgency going into this second half from the home side. Although I'm sure Nuno's men will be wary of Shrewsbury's counter attacking qualities.
SECOND HALF!
46' The rain continues and so does this game, let's see where this half takes us.
Wolves took the lead early on but Shrewsbury fought back and took the lead. Unfortunately for the visitors, they conceded a last minute equaliser to make it 2-2.
HALF TIME
45+7' Could do with a 15 minute lie down after that intense first half.
GOAL FOR WOLVES! 2-2!
45+5' And it's back level! What a half this has been! Doherty stoops low to head the ball into an empty net following Jonny's effort.
42' The travelling fans are in dreamland as they taunt the home side.
GOAL FOR SHREWSBURY! 1-2!
38' Josh Laurent right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
SUBSTITUTION FOR SHREWSBURY
38' Ryan Sears replaces Romain Vincelot because of an injury.
36' It seems as though Helder Costa is trying to walk the ball in tonight. No matter what position he finds himself in, he for whatever reason doesn't fancy a shot on goal.
31' The tempo has definitely increased here at Molineux, the screw is being turned but Wolves just can't put a cushion between themselves and their opposition.
CHANCE!
26' The onslaught continues from Wolves, Doherty is the one this time that finds himself in the box but can't convert his chance and wins another corner for the home side.
25' Traore darts into the box causing Shrewsbury more problems, he cuts it back to Cavaleiro who forces yet another corner off of Norburn.
CHANCE!
22' Another corner following a fantastic move from Wolves. Adama Traore whips a ball in from the right that was nearly capitalised on by Jonny who was arriving
21' Wolves are trying to inject a bit more energy into their attacks, especially down the wings with Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.
18' As Bennett makes his way back to the field, it becomes apparent that he could now be a target for the Shrewsbury attackers to get at now.
15' Bennett goes down injured with what looks like an ankle injury. There will be a slight delay in play.
GOAL FOR SHREWSBURY! 1-1!
11' A first corner for Shrewsbury results in the second goal of the game. A header from James Bolton found the top right corner.
GOAL FOR WOLVES! 1-0
2' Matt Doherty has built on his goal scoring form in the Premier League and has made it 1-0 straight from the first corner of the game.
Kick off
1' And we're underway!
Shrewsbury Line Up
Starting XI: Arnold, Haynes, Beckles, Docherty, Okenabirhie, Bolton, Vincelot, Gillead, Waterfall, Laurent, Norburn.
Subs: Charles-Cook, Edwards, Whalley, Amadi-Holloway, Sears, Rowland, Ward.
Wolves Line Up
Starting XI: Ruddy, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Cavaleiro, Costa, Traore.
Subs: Norris, Neves, Jimenez, Giles, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ennis.
Wolves' Dynamic Duo
In form Mexican talisman Raul Jimenez has bagged four times in his last three Wolves games. Importantly that includes scoring in the previous clash between these two sides. If Jimenez is looking for a Portuguese playmaker to present him with opportunities, he can look no further than Joao Moutinho. The central midfielder has managed to create five goals in his last three appearances, and will be looking to add to that tonight.
Winless Wolves
Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping his side can turn around their winless at Molineux in tonight's game. The last four games they have hosted have ended with three draws and a single loss.
Top flight struggles
Tonight's visitors have never beaten a top flight side in the FA Cup that went to a replay - including last years third round draw against London club West Ham United. If Shrewsbury were to pull off a miracle and overcome tonight's opposition, they will reach the fifth round for the first time - a feat they have only achieved once in the last 27 years.
Familiar territory
These two sides have only ever featured against each other in the FA Cup once before, and that was in the 78/79 season. That draw was also forced to a replay that Wolves came out the strongest. The victors of this years clash will travel to Ashton Gate to face Championship side Bristol City.
The reverse fixture
It has been just over a week since these two sides met in the fourth of the FA Cup. Shrewsbury Town fans were left heart broken after letting a two goal lead slip. The travelling Wolves fans left New Meadow elated due to a goals from Raul Jimenez and trusty full back Matt Doherty.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of tonight's 7:45pm kick-off between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town. With just a few hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about the match-up.