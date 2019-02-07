Opinion: Unai Emery's transitioning Arsenal team requires patience amongst the chaos

When Unai Emery was named Arsenal manager in May, it was a breath of fresh air and an exciting prospect for fans of the club to become accustomed to.

Almost nine months down the line and there are a variety of split opinions regarding the progression of the Spaniard in North London.

Arsenal's struggles prior to Emery's arrival

Despite the legendary status of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, by the time of his departure, Arsenal fans were ready to see the back of the great man after a number of years of mediocrity.

The majority of the ‘trundling along’ motion under Wenger was down to the bank-breaking move to the Emirates paired with the lack of financial backing from club owner Stan Kroenke.

Wenger’s tactical locker became stale as new managers turned to a more innovative game in the new era of the Premier League, something that the Frenchman could rarely seem to grasp.

The struggles that Wenger faced over the best part of his final 10 years in North London were deep-rooted, as the club seemed to be physically incapable of keeping up with the emerging financial big guns Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

High hurdles for Emery to clear

By the end of his tenure, Arsenal were left in the dark with Champions League qualification, battling contract issues with players’ deals being run down to the end before renewal causing an immense shift in the wage structure, a lack of financial backing from Kroenke and a squad imbalanced with quality with reference to defence and attack.

Fans were excited by the arrival of Emery, who too was excited of the prospect of joining a club like Arsenal and living in the capital, however, it wasn’t realised just how poor things were behind the scenes.

Summer recruitment

The summer recruitment process following Emery’s arrival was a difficult one, but one of success as Arsenal finally captured the signing of a player who has mastered the central defensive midfielder position – Lucas Torreira. This followed with the introduction of Matteo Guendouzi, a smoulderingly hot prospect who has been immense so far for the Gunners.

Two other crucial signings were made, with Sokratis arriving from Borussia Dortmund, an experienced centre back who has been a rare positive in Arsenal’s back line. A few miles from Dortmund, Bernd Leno departed Bayer Leverkusen to become number one in Islington.

The signings made in the summer were a strong start in the direction of where Arsenal should be heading, was there much more Emery could’ve done at the time as a new manager becoming accustomed to his players with a low transfer budget?

Questionable criticism

It’s difficult to think that Arsenal went on a 22-game unbeaten streak earlier in the season, hence why the criticism of Emery comes as a huge surprise.

Personally, the turning point in fans’ negativity towards Emery comes from his dismissal of Mesut Özil - a player who struggles for consistency but on his day can be the best in his position in the Premier League.

Özil’s injury put him out of favour with Emery, and as Arsenal continued to build form earlier in the season, it appeared difficult for Özil to jump straight back into the starting 11 – why change a winning team?

This has changed with Arsenal’s bumpy form, as Özil still continues to be an outsider to the starting 11, being the club's highest earner and a fantastic performer on his day, there’s little excuse to leave him out of action.

Saying this, no one knows what goes on behind the scenes, the German can be portrayed as lethargic at times which is a trait that isn’t favoured by Emery’s foundations of pressing football controlled in the midfield.

Arsenal aren’t playing their best football, Arsenal have changed how they play marginally, and Arsenal aren’t yet back amongst the big guns, but my question is why were they expected to be?

Taking into consideration the hurdles that Emery has already had to overcome in just over eight months in charge, it baffles me to see so much criticism of a man who has arrived to manage in the Premier League at the first time with little backing and an overwhelmingly tall task to overcome.

Patience required at Arsenal

The club has such a vast history, winning titles, winning cups and being a powerful force in the Premier League, however, this is something Arsenal haven’t been for some time.

It’s a process of transition for the Gunners who will, like any club, take time to adapt to their new manager whilst attempting to keep up with the clubs around them that have graduated transition and are challenging for the title and the Champions League spots.