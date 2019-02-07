The Warm Down: Murray extra-time brace sends Brighton into the FA Cup fifth-round

Brighton and Hove Albion made it into the fifth-round of the FA Cup due to an extra-time brace from Glenn Murray, despite being a goal down with just over ten minutes in normal time to play.

The story of the game

West Bromwich Albion took the lead in the 77th minute, in bizarre fashion as Wes Hoolahan’s free-kick heading away for a corner, but Leon Balogun looked to have Kyle Bartley under control at the back post, but the centre half tapped in as the ball came off the post.

However, Brighton levelled up just five minutes later, as Craig Dawson slipped and Florin Andone knocked the ball through the legs of Bartley, before them calmly slotting the ball past Johnathan Bond and into the net to make it 1-1.

With the game level at 90 minutes the game went to extra time. However, just seven minutes into the game West Brom suffered a blow as Hal Robson-Kanu pulled up with an injury after the hosts had made all four of their substitutes.

Brighton took the lead 13 minutes into extra time, when substitute Jurgen Locadia went past Bartley before squaring the ball, which hit Ahmed Hegazi and then struck top-scorer, Murray and went in to make it 2-1.

Then with three minutes to go, Davy Propper’s shot was blocked and it fell back to Propper who laid it into Murray who placed his effort past Bond and into the top left corner.

Murray to the rescue again

Over the last couple of FA Cup campaigns, Brighton have been grateful to Murray for popping up with a winner to send them through and this cup tie was no different.

Only three minutes after coming onto the pitch and with only his second touch of the ball, the ball hit the 36-year-old striker from half a yard out and went in to give Brighton the lead.

Then with three minutes to go, Propper’s shot was blocked and it fell back to Propper who laid it into Murray who placed his effort past Bond and into the top left corner.

The goals were Murray’s 11th and 12th goal of the season in all competitions, but his first goal which has not come in the Premier League.

Murray is certainly showing that he is getting better with age only being two goals off the tally he got last season in all competitions with still plenty of games to play in the Premier League and the FA Cup potentially.

Brighton certainly have plenty of good options in attack and are not just relying on Murray to score goals, with Andone scoring his fourth of the season, earlier in the game and Locadia having scored a couple of goals as well.

The Seagulls will now play Derby County at home in the fifth-round.