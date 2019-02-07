Hughton: 'Murray shows no sign of lessening'

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton spoke ahead of the Seagull's Premier League meeting with Burnley and spoke highly of the one man who helped his side into the fifth-round of the FA Cup.

Murray not slowing down

At the age of 36, you see a lot of players start to slow down in terms of their ability particularly as a striker and maybe sharpness and his ability to score goals on a regular basis.

However, Glenn Murray is showing no signs of this, with him last night scoring a brace after coming off the bench in a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fifth-round replay.

Murray's goals took his tally for the season to 12 in all competitions, which is just two goals short of what he got in the whole of last season.

Hughton when asked about Murray, answered: “Well I don’t know if he is getting better, he shows no sign of lessening what he does. I can only speak for the time that he has been here in this second spell and he has done himself the best justice he can by training the way he does and looking after himself the way he does, Glenn has never been one who has been blessed with a great deal of pace.

“But what he has always had is work ethic and he has always had an eye for goal and those two things he has managed to maintain."

With Murray being 36, a big question is does Hughton take that into consideration when deciding who to start upfront: “We do not look at him as a certain age, we just look at his performances and what he has given to the team.

"At this moment it has very much warranted being in the team, being in a very good squad and that has helped him to score the goals he has scored."

Brighton haven't been as clinical as they could have been

Hughton spoke about how Brighton have not been as clinical in front of goals in the last few games.

The Seagulls have only scored three goals in the last few games, despite having performed well in their last few games and Hughton had the following to say: “Well that’s a good point and the fact and stats probably say that we haven’t distributed the goals between the team and probably what have been in good performances in the last few games that we have been clinical enough in the final third."

Despite not being as clinical in front of goal recently Hughton does not seem too worried, as long as someone is scoring: “So I think the facts say that, but as a manager as long as somebody is getting the goals and we are picking up the points and we are getting enough wins, but it is fair enough to say we need to be clinical in front of goal and spreading the goal around the team.”