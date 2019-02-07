Spurs announce game against Arsenal will be held at Wembley Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur today [Thursday] announced a further delay to their new stadium.

Spurs announced their fixture on 2 March against their north London rivals Arsenal will be played at Wembley Stadium.

However, many had already guessed the derby clash against the Gunners would not be the first game held at their new stadium due to Policing issues.

Progress continues

The Club announced that although good progress has continued to be made the necessary safety tests have taken place to host the first game.

The Club statement read:

"We can today report that remedial works on the safety systems in the new stadium are near completion and we shall then move forward to the final stages of testing the fire detection and alarm system and its integration with the other safety systems."

Maze, the main contractors had reportedly struggled with the stadium's fire alarm system which was causing huge disruption to the opening date.

An initial opening date of 15 September 2018 against Liverpool is something of a distant memory now with many fans having come to terms with the delays.

Levy apologises, again

Following the latest delay, Chairman Daniel Levy offered his apologies to the Spurs fans but also praised their patience:

"Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters. These next few weeks are pivotal," said Levy.

Spurs held a fan familiarisation event on the weekend as they opened the stadium up to a select number of fans and club legends to show the Super Bowl LIII.

It is reported the Club are targeting their 17 March clash against Crystal Palace as the first game for the new stadium.

However, the tie could be rearranged should the Eagles beat Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup fifth-round and progress to the quarter-finals.