Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal Preview: Are the Terriers already preparing for life in the Championship?

Huddersfield Town will be looking for an unlikely boost to their survival hopes in the Premier League as they take on Arsenal at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers suffered a heavy defeat at the weekend as Gonzalo Higuáin and Eden Hazard helped Chelsea beat Jan Siewert's side 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

As for Arsenal, they also produced a disappointing performance as they lost 3-1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Sergio Agüero's hat-trick boosted his side's title chances, whilst damaging Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the top four.

A big game for both sides

There's no doubt that this is an important game for both sides. The Terriers are desperately looking for points to give them a chance of staying in the top flight, whilst Arsenal are looking to ensure they secure Champions League football for next season. Due to the Terriers' form so far this season, it seems unlikely that they will yield the points required to stay up. As for Arsenal, they need to pick up some results to ensure they keep up with Manchester United who are on a superb run of form at present.

History suggests that the Terriers are massively up against it in tomorrow's game. They haven't beaten Arsenal in their last 11 meetings in all competitions, drawing twice and losing the other nine encounters. This game is realistically a must-win for Unai Emery's side if they have any aspirations of finishing in the top four this season.

Team news

The Terriers will be without Isaac Mbenza who has been ruled out for up to six weeks after tearing a calf muscle. Chris Lowe, Jonathan Hogg and Erik Durm could all be in contention after returning from their retrospective injuries and in Lowe's case, illness.

As for Arsenal, Henrikh Mikhitaryan could be set to make a return from his foot injury, whilst Granit Xhaka and Ainsley Matiland-Niles are also back in training.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny have both been ill in recent days, but should have recovered in time for this match.

It's still mathematically possible

In his pre-match press conference, Terriers boss Siewert was keen on remaining positive. He said: "As long as it's still mathematically possible to stay up, then everything is possible. The way we are working gives me every belief we can do it."

He added: "The most important thing for me is that there's a lot of players in and around the box.

"The more aggressive you defend, the more aggressive you attack. We have had a problem with scoring and I want that to change."

As for Emery, he is hoping that his side can use this game to rebuild their confidence. He said: "We started very well away, changing also our mentality to get more points away, but now we need to recover this confidence, to recover this performance and the next opportunity is Saturday against Huddersfield."