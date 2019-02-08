Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview: Reds look to return to the Premier League summit with a win over Cherries

Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as the Reds look to return to winning ways as well as a return to the top of the domestic table.

Jurgen Klopp's side were leapfrogged in the league standings by champions Manchester City following their 2-0 victory against the Reds local rivals Everton.

Liverpool had the opportunity to go 10 points clear of the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium back in January but a sudden blip in form from the Merseysiders has seen Pep Guardiola's side cut the gap to zero points - with City only leading through their superior goal difference despite having played a game more.

Stalemates against Leicester City and West Ham United have seen Liverpool drop more points in 2019 than their opening 19 league games as the title race reaches the critical period of the season.

Liverpool don't just have the champions breathing down their necks but Tottenham Hotspurs also with Maruccio Pochetino's impressive side only five points off the current pacemakers.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have never won at Anfield and despite their recent loss to Cardiff City, the Cherries have an act for causing upsets against the big boys following their 4-0 demolition job of Chelsea.

Reds must rekindle their prowess

Before the Reds previous Anfield outing, the club were yet to drop points against teams outside the top-six all season but Liverpool have slumped to two draws over the past week to allow their title rivals to close the gap at the top.

Klopp's side were held 1-1 by Leicester on Merseyside before Manuel Pellegrini did his former team City a favour by also holding the Reds to the same scoreline courtesy of a first-half equaliser from Michael Antonio.

The Reds have now surrendered early leads in their past two league matches as Sadio Mane's strike at the London Stadium was cancelled out following yet another set-piece that was able to undo Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth were swiftly beaten in south Wales following their 2-0 defeat to Cardiff dampening the beaming mood in the south coast following successive league wins against West Ham and Chelsea.

The two teams last met in December when Mohamed Salah scored an emphatic hat-trick to rampantly take apart the Cherries as the Reds strolled to a 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum remain doubts with knee injuries, while Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) could be in contention with the duo awaiting assessment.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joe Gomez (ankle) both remain sidelined following lengthy spells out.

Naby Keita showed signs of encouragement in the capital but was again out of sorts against the Hammers, but could play due to the lack of options. Xherdan Shaqiri may also get a start after coming off the bench on Monday night.

Nathanial Clyne will be unable to play against his parent club as the Englishman is not eligible to play following his loan move from the Reds in January.

Dominic Solanke could make his first appearance against his former team following his £19 million January move from the Reds.

Klopp: Liverpool will fight with every fibre for Premier League crown

Klopp has urged his Liverpool players to fight with every fibre of their bodies for the Premier League title, while also issuing a rallying call to supporters.

Of the reaction to City making up ground on his team, Klopp replied: "I didn't read or watch it but I still know it. We know if you want to be top of the table and champion at the end of the season you have to show real passion, real desire, you have to fight that's what you have to do.

"I got a message this week - and that's another sign that maybe people think I need help but thank you very much I'm fine - it said in the last 12 games City dropped 10 points and we dropped seven. I didn't know that because I don't think like that but obviously the view from outside is completely different.

"The only tool we really have to sort our situation is football and is passion and a proper fight - being aggressive in the most legal way."

The German boss also made his plea to Liverpool fans to replicate the determination of the players and turn Anfield into a cauldron of atmosphere similar to those special European nights.

"We have to show on the pitch we are ready to fight, and the people on the stand have to show they are ready to fight as well," Klopp said.

"I've never left in doubt how much I appreciate the support and believe in the help.

"We have to fight but then our crowd is always there. I'm not sure if I experienced yet that the supporters are there early - it's completely different to Germany, a lot of them are one and a half hours there before.

"I'm long enough here to be used to it, but of course it would be nice. The good thing is all of us know what to do - the players on the pitch and the people in the stand.

"I don't know if I have to ask for it but whoever wants us to succeed in this game and wants to help... I don't have the English impression for it but it's like shouting your soul onto the pitch, that's how we say it in German.

"We've created a very good basis for this finish. I know we will be ready with each fibre of our bodies to fight for everything. Then after the season we can look back and say we gave our everything, that is how it is."