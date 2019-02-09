Jan Siewert "proud" of team following narrow Arsenal defeat

Jan Siewert's Huddersfield Town were narrowly beaten by Arsenal, as first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette proved enough to take all three points back to North London.

The result leaves the Terriers rock bottom, 13 points from safety.

Despite these factors, the Terriers boss was very positive about his side after the game.

Terriers troubled Gunners

At times this afternoon, the home side caused Arsenal a lot of problems, and that's something that Siewert was keen to point out.

"Our performance today was good." started Siewert "I really could see what we were working on. We played forward, we played through the midfield. We had really good moments."

He was also impressed with the way that his side forced Arsenal to play in a way that they didn't want to.

"It made me proud that we forced Arsenal to play long balls."

Siewert proud of fighting spirit

The German went on to talk about the fighting spirit of his side, which he was clearly proud of.

"We gave everything today. For our supporters, for everyone in the club."

Siewert went on further, "The way we played today made me so proud."

This positive mentality tells a lot about the new Terriers boss and his beliefs about Huddersfield's survival chances.

At the end of his press conference, Siewert simply said, "You know me now. I fight until the end for this club." proving that he hasn't given up on his side's chances, despite the dull looking situation.

Should Huddersfield remain in the Premier League, it will be one of the greatest survival stories of all times, although Siewert seems the man, if anyone, to do so due to his 'fight 'til the end' mentality.