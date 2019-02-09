Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019

Follow live as Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad in the Premier League. kick-off Sunday, 16:00 GMT. 

Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back with more news closer to kick-off, including team news from 15:00 GMT.
Rudiger return?
Antonio Rudiger looks set to make his return from injury just in time for the game, with Andreas Christensen likely to make way. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been sidelined with a fever, so it remains to be seen whether he is even included amongst the substitutes.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Higuain, Hazard.

No fresh injury concerns for City
Barring long-term absentees Claudio BravoBenjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany, City have no injury concerns ahead of the fixture.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Sarri full of praise for the champions
Often this season, Sarri has been full of praise of his opposition when facing any side in the top six.

In his press conference, the Italian boss continued this.

“At the moment Manchester City are the best team in Europe,” he told Sky. “I think we were lucky (in December), because we scored in a very difficult moment of the match. In that match we defended really very well because they had only three goal opportunities, no more.”

Guardiola wary of Chelsea threat
Last time these sides faced each other, Chelsea inflicted City's first league defeat of the season. 

This has left Guardiola wary of the threat of the Londoners.

"At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it.started the Spaniard,  "Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do."

The City boss then went on further to show how important the game is by saying "It’s a final for us. We have to play in that way. "

Sarri looking to stay in the top four
Maurizio Sarri's men's dip in form in recent months could cost them a place in the top four this weekend, should they fail to beat City, and Manchester United beat Fulham

Sarri has been under more pressure as of late, a win here would see a large amount of this lifted.

City win maintains top spot
City's midweek win over Everton sent them top of the  Premier League, having played one more game than Liverpool

Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to keep the pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side by retaining this position for as long as possible - a win in this one guarantees they will be for at least another fortnight. 

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary as Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League
