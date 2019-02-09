Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019
Follow live as Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad in the Premier League. kick-off Sunday, 16:00 GMT.
Callum Hudson-Odoi has been sidelined with a fever, so it remains to be seen whether he is even included amongst the substitutes.
Chelsea Predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Higuain, Hazard.
Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
In his press conference, the Italian boss continued this.
“At the moment Manchester City are the best team in Europe,” he told Sky. “I think we were lucky (in December), because we scored in a very difficult moment of the match. In that match we defended really very well because they had only three goal opportunities, no more.”
This has left Guardiola wary of the threat of the Londoners.
"At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it." started the Spaniard, "Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do."
The City boss then went on further to show how important the game is by saying "It’s a final for us. We have to play in that way. "
Sarri has been under more pressure as of late, a win here would see a large amount of this lifted.
Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to keep the pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side by retaining this position for as long as possible - a win in this one guarantees they will be for at least another fortnight.