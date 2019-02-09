Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes aim for another upset

Leicester City travel to Wembley to take on third-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Foxes will be looking to put their poor run of three losses and a draw in their past four games behind them, while Spurs will be aiming to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool with another win.

Leicester find themselves in 11th in the Premier League and a win against Spurs, should other results favour them, would mean that they could rise up to 8th in the table.

Tottenham meanwhile sit just five points behind the top two and an extra three points would see them narrow that margin should results go their way.

Key Battle

Harvey Barnes was the bright spark in a largely underwhelming attack when Leicester lost at home to Manchester United last week and will be looking to add the killer touch against Tottenham.

Standing in his way is Toby Alderweireld, who has put the transfer speculation from the summer behind him and notched ten clean sheets in 23 games so far this season.

Barnes will have to be in top form in order to have an effect against Alderweireld and the rest of the resolute Spurs defence if he wants to make the difference for Leicester.

The Last Meeting Between the Sides

Leicester slumped to a 2-0 home defeat in the reverse fixture against a much-changed Tottenham side who were preparing for a crucial Champions League tie with Barcelona.

Son Heung-Min scored a long-range effort on the stroke of half time before Dele Alli buried a header in the 58th minute to ensure that a rather comfortable evening for Spurs ended in victory.

Team News

Leicester could hand a debut to January loan signing Youri Tielemans after having a full week of training.

Marc Albrighton could potentially miss the remainder of the season after a hamstring injury sustained in training will require surgery and Daniel Amartey is still unavailable after his long term injury sustained earlier this season.

Tottenham have received positive news as Harry Kane and Dele Alli have both returned to training, though neither will be available for the game against Leicester. Ben Davies is missing through a groin injury while Eric Dier will be unavailable due to a virus.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas, Eriksen, Lamela; Son.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Maguire, Evans, Chilwell; N'Didi, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Ghezzal; Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has emphasised the importance of winning all three points in his pre-match press conference, stating: "We are there in third. Sunday will be key - to win the three points will be tough though. They are a good team with a good manager and for us, it is key to win the three points to be involved until the end."

He added: "That's our objective to be realistic contender and have the possibility in the last five games to be there and make it possible."

Leicester manager Claude Puel has idolised his opposition in his pre-match press conference, suggesting that it is his aim to reach their level with his young side.

He stated: "Tottenham have a fantastic squad with a lot of options. I don't know if we can arrive at this level but of course, we want to continue to develop our players like other big teams."

Puel also addressed the suggested rift between himself and Jamie Vardy, stating: "I have a good relationship with him. We know Jamie and after he has lost, he is never happy and that is normal for a player.

"If I thought one of my players was disrespectful, to me or to the club, there would be a sanction.

"That is not the case with Jamie."