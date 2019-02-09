Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Follow text commentary of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12:30 pm GMT.
Full auto refresh in 60
Live coverage will continue around one hour before kick-off.
"If I thought one of my players was disrespectful, to me or to the club, there would be a sanction.
"That is not the case with Jamie."
Puel quotes
Claude Puel also spoke to the media, about his relationship with Jamie Vardy:
"I have a good relationship with him. We know Jamie and after he has lost, he is never happy and that is normal for a player," he said.
"I have a good relationship with him. We know Jamie and after he has lost, he is never happy and that is normal for a player," he said.
"For us the most important game is Sunday, but we are disappointed with the Premier League because we aren't getting help because it’s clear it’s a massive disadvantage to play with one day less to prepare for the Champions League and it's so difficult when you have a clear week. Why not play today, or Saturday, when you have a big game against Borussia Dortmund."
Pochettino quotes
Ahead of the clash, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media:
"To win the title we need to win all the games. I think it still isn't sure that you will win the title because I think there is a five-point gap still with the top and the idea is to try and win and go step by step," he said.
Leicester could grant Youri Tielemans his Foxes debut following his move from AS Monaco. However, Marc Albrighton will be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Ben Davies remains out and Eric Dier will also miss the clash through a virus.
Team news
Spurs have been boosted by some positive news regarding Harry Kane and Dele Alli who have both missed out over the past month with long-term injuries. The two have returned to field work - but will not be back for this weekend's clash.
However, the two sides last met in December and Spurs took the points again in a 2-0 away win at the King Power Stadium. A first-half screamer from Heung-min Son was capped off by Dele Alli's second-half header.
The two sides last met at Wembley in the last game of last season which saw a nine-goal thriller played out which Spurs edged as 5-4 victors.
As for the Foxes, a season of inconsistency has been the tale and Claude Puel's side are still in search of their first win since New Year's day.
Tottenham go into the game knowing they need three points to make up ground in their title race with Liverpool beating A.F.C. Bournemouth on Saturday.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City live from Wembley Stadium. I am Brandon Sayer and I will be taking you through all of the action.