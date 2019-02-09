Moussa Sissoko happy for Spurs to go 'under the radar' in the title race

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko has stated he is happy for his side to go 'under the radar' in their title bid.

Spurs face Leicester City this weekend as they look to keep up with the Manchester City and leaders Liverpool in their hunt for the Premier League crown.

Following Liverpool's victory over A.F.C. Bournemouth on Saturday, Spurs remain eight points off the top but have a game in hand on the Reds.

Under the radar

Tottenham find themselves out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup following a torrid run in January.

However, with their sights firmly set on the Premier League title, Sissoko spoke to The Telegraph about Spurs' chances:

“We are not far, if people want to talk about Liverpool and Manchester City then it’s better for us. We can follow our way in… how can I say it in English?

"Under the radar, I like that - and try to win and see where we are. For me, I prefer that. It means we can just do our job. We will fight to the end and anything can happen."

Spurs are searching for their first piece of silverware in what is now over 10 years.

“And, yes, I think we can win the league because we have a good team. There are 13 games to the end so there are a lot of points left. But each game will be massive and hopefully we can win every one of them,” the 29-year-old said.

U-turn in form

The Frenchman endured a poor start to life in north London but this season has been a revelation - stepping up during Spurs' injury crisis.

It has been a dramatic turn in form for the former Newcastle United midfielder and he has noticed it himself:

“Crystal Palace, away, it was the game after which I felt happy and thought ‘this can be my time’. I was saying to myself ‘now you are in good form, now you are in a good moment with the team and you have to keep going’,” Sissoko said.

Sissoko has stepped in to fill the gap left by Mousa Dembele who has now left the Club and carries many of the same qualities; strong and powerful on the ball .

“We can see that we are not far from winning something.”

“It is only small details that we are missing. What are those small details? I don’t know but we need to find the solution. I think we are capable, we have the team to win, everything is here to win and we just need to keep working and fighting. That is the only way,” he added.