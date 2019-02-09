Spurs offered positive injury update ahead of their busy schedule

Mauricio Pochettino has provided a positive update on Tottenham Hotspur's injury crisis which began in January.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli have both been sidelined by long-term injuries but Pochettino has admitted they are close to returning.

Tottenham face Leicester City on Sunday as they aim to carry on their push for the title.

Kane is doing "fantastic"

Kane suffered an ankle ligament injury against Manchester United on 13 January and has been sidelined since.

Ahead of the Foxes visit to Wembley Stadium, Pochettino spoke to the media about Kane's recovery:

"He’s doing well, fantastic. You know him well, we need to stop every day because he wants to be ahead of his recovery. He’s very optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable," he said.

Kane travelled to the Bahamas to spend a week in a 'warm weather training camp' before returning to London this week where he has resumed 'fieldwork'.

"He’s doing well, if you see him he’s nearly ready to play but we need to be realistic too and in between all the areas to take the best decision.

"I think he’s so close to coming back. Not for Sunday or Wednesday, but we will see after," the Argentine said.

Alli also "doing well"

Dele Alli suffered from a hamstring injury in Tottenham's dramatic late victory away to Fulham.

Pochettino also provided an update on the young midfielder:

"It’s different injury, we need to get in a different way. When he is back we will assess him. He’s doing well and we are happy."

Alli flew out to Dubai last week where, like Kane, he too began a 'warm weather training camp'.

The 22-year-old is expected back the beginning of next week where he will integrate back into the first-team training sessions.