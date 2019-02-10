Maurizio Sarri admits his Chelsea job is 'always at risk' as coach sets abysmal club record at the Etihad

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes he is "always at risk" of losing his job with the Blues after watching his team be taken apart and embarrassed by the Premier League champions Manchester City in the club's heaviest defeat in the Premier League era - their worst in almost 28 years.

Pressure on the Italian manager has skyrocketed again following City's mesmerising performance that saw Sergio Aguero strike his 11th league hat-trick, Raheem Sterling grab a brace and Ilkay Gundogan on target as the Citizens put Chelsea to the sword in a 6-0 mauling.

An utterly embarrassing display at the Etihad Stadium meant Chelsea slumped to their biggest defeat since losing to Nottingham Forest 7-0 in 1991 and comes 10 days after their 4-0 battering at Bournemouth.

An encouraging start at Stamford Bridge has quickly turned sour with the Chelsea boss losing three of his last four league matches. The Blues have even fallen to sixth in the table on goal difference following the appalling scoreline in Manchester.

"I am worried about my team"

The 60-year-old manager delivered a shrewd response in his post-match press conference and showcased his concerns surrounding his future with the club.

When questioned on whether he feared for his job Sarri said: "I don't know, you have to ask the club."

"I am worried about my team, I am worried about the performance but my job is always at risk so I am not worried about the club. You have to ask the club.

"I didn't see my football [against City]. At the beginning (of the season) it worked. So now we need only to understand the reasons why at the moment it isn't working. We need to understand the reasons.

"It is not easy. At the beginning, we played better away than at home. Now we are playing better at home than away.

"Something is changing. At the moment I am not able to see the reason but I have to work for this because my target is to play my football, not to change another football because at the moment we are playing another football."

Following the Blues implosion on the south coast, Sarri once again questioned the mentality of his players and stated the difficulty in motivating them.

They duly responded to the Italian's call by putting five past Huddersfield last weekend but were once again taken apart too easily on Sunday.

Chelsea have a habit for picking and choosing their moments, saving their glorious best performances for when the most flattering context suits them to their taste.

So the more things change, the more they actually stay the same.

However, despite being put to the sword by the champions, Sarri, did not believe his players were struggling for motivation this time around.

He said: "No, I don't think so. My feeling during the week was really very good.

"My feeling was that in this match the motivation was at the right level. I think we started well then we conceded the goal after four minutes in a stupid way.

"In that moment, we needed to stay in the match and we were not able to because we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents. We have to say they played a really fantastic football."

Sarri: I have no problem with Pep

Sarri, whose side slipped their sixth league defeat of the campaign, did not shake the hand of his opposite number and common admirer Pep Guardiola at full-time but insisted he was merely eager to return to the dressing room.

He added: "I didn't see him at the moment but of course as usual I will go to say hello to him later as usual.

"It was by chance because I wanted to go to the dressing room and at the moment I didn't see him. I have not a problem with Pep."