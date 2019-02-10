Pep Guardiola lauds six-goal Chelsea win as one of the best in his City reign and sees comparisons to his world-dominating Barcelona side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded the Citizen's impeccable victory against Chelsea as one of the greatest of his City tenure and believed his side have shown similar hunger to his Barcelona side that dominated Europe with an iron fist during his reign in Catalonia.

The Premier League winning manager praised his player's for still having the grit and determination to become the first team in a decade to retain their league crown.

The hunger to win more trophies is there at City according to Guardiola

Guardiola was quick to play down comparisons of his Barcelona side that won six-trophies in his debut season in charge, but believed his players are well on course to replicate the hunger and desire needed to continuously win trophies.

When asked if his City team are on the level of his Barcelona Guardiola quickly responded with "No, not yet".

“We have won three titles since we are together, and Barcelona won much more. In spite of the titles, the desire to want to do the best, the respect for where they are is incredible and is quite similar.

“That [Barca] team won Champions League’s, Club World Cups. Six trophies in the first seasons”

“But after 100 points last season, if you don’t have the appetite to push and push – normally people fall down after what happened last season, we are there and it’s nice.



“The appetite is there. They don’t love the players too much our staff as we don’t let the players breathe but this is the only way.

"Hopefully when we aren’t together anymore the people can say these guys worked a lot.

"The only way I know in my experience as a player and as a manager is to win more games the more you have to work. Is the only way we can be sure to maintain the level because we cannot deny we are competing against Tottenham and Liverpool who have made their best start ever in their histories. Liverpool have more room in the trophy much bigger than us so to still be in there means a lot.”

It was the sixth time this season the Citizen's put at least six goals past an opponent and when questioned whether this was one of City's best performances of his reign, Guardiola replied: "Yes, we played good"

It was the champions third win a week - their second against top-six opposition and there is a belief that City are reaching their most devastating best at the crucial time of the season.

However, Guardiola - like any serial winner - quickly played down talks of them reaching their stride by pointing to that recent shock defeat at Newcastle and also believes the team's Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at the end of the month has been made even harder with the Blues desperate for revenge.

“One week ago we played Newcastle, remember? Not two months,” he said.

"The final of the Carabao Cup was tough, but now it’s tougher because I know the professionals, they will react, it will be tougher.

"Of course if you analyse the performance today after three tough games against Arsenal and especially at Goodison Park and to play the way we play with the intensity, the desire, the patience to find the right moments to attack.

"The players were just outstanding, and I can only say thank you to them for what they have done.”