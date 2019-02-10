Pochettino hails Lloris but slams fixture schedule after demanding win over Leicester

Despite Tottenham beating Leicester on Sunday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino was left questioning his team's fixture schedule after a performance against the Foxes where they had to dig deep for all three points.

Spurs are five points off league leaders Liverpool but are also fighting on the continental front, as they face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

But his players will go into the game with tired legs following a gruelling match with Claude Puel's side.

Spurs were far from their best but had Hugo Lloris to thank as he saved a penalty with the hosts leading just 1-0.

The Lilywhites had taken the lead through Davinson Sanchez before Christian Eriksen scored minutes after Lloris' penalty save. Jamie Vardy hit back for Leicester but Heung-min Son wrapped things up late on.

Team performance

Tottenham have struggled to get over the line in recent weeks, having to rely on late goals to seal victories over both Fulham and Newcastle.

Their display over Leicester, despite the 3-1 scoreline was still not comfortable as Spurs conceded chances at regular intervals and were probably quite fortunate to win the game.

However, Pochettino was happy with the result: "It's fantastic," he said. "Sometimes we win games not playing at your best. We concede more than we usually concede but I think the victory is fair," the Argentine revealed.

The performances of Lloris have been called into question at times this season but he saved one of his best displays of the campaign for this Sunday.

He saved from the penalty spot to deny Vardy at a crucial point in the game and then as Leicester look to get back into the game made a fantastic stop with his feet to deny Harvey Barnes who somehow failed to find the net. Had Vardy's penalty gone in it could have been a very different story.

On the display of the French 'keeper, Pochettino commented: "We are talking about one of the best keepers in the world. With his experience playing a lot of games here in Tottenham he is showing in the decisive moments today that he is so important for the team."

In an attacking sense, Eriksen was the stand out for Spurs, claiming an assist and scoring Tottenham's second goal. Pochettino was delighted with his display but was coy over contract talks with the Dane saying: "I think we talk about that a lot. We need to keep going - for him to perform at his best. He is an important player for us, we will see what happens,"

Complaints about fixture schedule

Although Spurs won, Pochettino wasn't completely happy, taking the opportunity to slam the fixture schedule which has left his team facing two games in three days.

"I can’t accept to play today and if we play Wednesday. I cannot understand why we are playing [today]," he asserted.

"It makes no sense. It's so difficult to understand why when we have one week clear to play this game," Pochettino added.

The fixture schedule, particularly over the Christmas period, has been debated for a number of years now and with no English winner of the Champions League since 2012, Pochettino's frustrations over playing on a Sunday and then Wednesday are understandable.

However, he was keen to ensure that he wasn't using this as an excuse ahead of the match against Dortmund in midweek. "I think today is the last time I complain. It doesn't mean we are going to play in a different way. We are going to give our best and be competitive," Pochettino explained.