Photo: Getty

As it happened: PSG too hot to handle for United as they take control of tie

Matchday live text commentary blog from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, Oliver Miller reports.

Oliver Miller
Good Evening
Full Time Analysis
No Neymar, no Cavani, no problem. PSG deserved winners here as they out class United and send Solskjaer's United to their first defeat. It is a monumental task for United away in Paris in three weeks, compounded by the sending off and consequential loss of Pogba, they will struggle to overturn this two goal advantage.

United started with pace and power, the game was open and thrilling... for 10 minutes and then it all became bitty, and a little cagey. There were few chances in the first half but PSG emerged strong in the second, buoyed by Martial and Lingard going off injured, they were able to attack that bit more. 

All it took though was a corner-kick and a lethal counterattack, that was enough for the visitors. From there it only got worse for United and better for PSG, the hosts grew frustrated, struggled to create anything meaningful and by the end were practically accepting of their defeat. PSG saw it out perfectly. Despite not creating an abundance of chances, they were clearly the better side here.

Full Time: Manchester United 0-2 PSG
And that is that, and that - you sense - is the tie. It finishes 2-0 to PSG here at Old Trafford.
90'+2 Manchester United 0-2 PSG
Old Trafford is steadily emptying now. Oles are ringing around the away section as PSG easily pass amongst themselves, United are not even trying to get close to them.

By the way, if no one put a bet on that someone was going to get sent off this evening then more fool you.

90' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
There will be four minutes of stoppage time.
86' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
Herrera gets a yellow and cramp for trying to get close to Mbappe, well he does have that effect on people. PSG are swagily seeing this out, United are becoming frustrated. Pogba jumps in on Alves and he receives a second yellow for his poor challenge. It wasn't a good tackle and he will be a big miss in the return leg. Quite an end to a sobering evening for United.
84' Manchester United Substitution
Here comes Lukaku, he replaces Rashford who has had a frustrating evening but not necessarily all his own fault.
82' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
United are running out of steam a bit now. The energy has been sucked out of them, PSG will happily pass around for the final five minutes or so.
80' PSG Substitution
Dragba comes off the bench to replace Di Maria who goes off having put in a very good performance.
78' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
But credit to PSG and their defending, their movement/pressing has limited the space available for Sanchez and Rashford. Silva and Kimpembe especially who have dealt with most that has come towards them. 
77' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
United are gently knocking on the door, and by that I mean they are whipping crosses in from wide areas only for them to sweep straight through the box and out the other side. There's no one in the area to test Buffon who really has had next to nothing to do for the past hour. Where's Lukaku when you need him?
75' PSG Substitution
Paredes is on for Verratti who has certainly done his job in the midfield this evening despite only just coming back from an ankle injury. 
71' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
The worst thing that could happen for PSG now is for someone to be silly and stupidly get sent off. Kimpembe, in particular, is in last-chance saloon with Mr Orsato. Tuchel will want his side to keep in control.
69' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
A bit better from United. They are much wiser trying to play the ball to feet in attacking areas rather than sending in aimless balls and hoping. Solksjaer's side need to score but must remain calm.
65' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
Bernat suddenly finds himself with a whole penalty area to run into and forces De Gea to tip his shot over the bar! Corner. Di Maria swings in, Matic clears. PSG sense a third. Their fans are even more boisterous now; the netting which is somewhat caging them inside their little away pen is beginning to be torn apart, a bit like United's defence.
62' Manchester United 0-2 PSG
United are all at sea. PSG are picking them off on the counter time and again. United's midfield are unsure whether to press high or sit deeper, the loss of Martial and Lingard is proving costly. Mbappe was through on goal again there but De Gea advanced and managed to raise a hand to block.
60' Goal! Manchester United 0-2 PSG (Mbappe)
Devastating from PSG; a deadly counter brings a valuable second goal for the visitors. It was created by Di Maria's agility, trickery and pass on the left side which allowed Mbappe to finish first time with a cushioned touch past De Gea at the front post having covered 40 yards in about 3 seconds to get there. Big problems for United now! 0-2
56' Manchester United 0-1 PSG
PSG have emerged from the break with more control and directness. That goal could prove crucial in this tie, there had been so few chances that the first goal was going to be a big one whoever got it. United must respond but not be naive and allow PSG to counter too easily. 
53' Goal! Manchester United 0-1 PSG (Kimpembe)
And PSG have the lead! A corner is curled to the back post, where United have switched off and Kimpembe is waiting to prod the ball into the roof of the net from six yards! Tuchel goes fist-pumpingly mental on the touchline, and now United have to produce something.
49' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
It may be 0-0 on the scoreboard but it's now 3-3 in terms of yellow cards; Lindelof has just been cautioned for a foul on Mbappe.
47' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Rashford pulls out right, drawing Thiago Silva out of position, but his whipped cross into the middle rather needs...Marcus Rashford there to meet it. The second half has started quite similarly to the first.
Second Half
We are back underway. Mata is coming on for Martial who tried to continue for the final 10 minutes of the first half  with a muscle injury but has not survived the break.
Half Time Analysis
After a promising start in which they were quick out of the blocks, United drifted through the majority of that low-key first half. They did not release Rashford enough and struggled to get success out wide. There were few chances created by either side and that is in part down to the tense nature of the affair but also the effect that the referee is having; very fussy and not allowing the game to flow.

Mbappe got beyond the United defence on one or two occasions, his shot just wide of the post was the best chance of the half. PSG will be quite happy with that half, although Tuchel's animations suggest otherwise. Solskjaer will urge his side to go for it more in the second half.

Right I'm off to get another notebook for the referee, I've got a feeling that his current one is almost full. 

Half Time: Manchester United 0-0 PSG
And the referee blows his whistle, Sanchez turns on his heels and heads back to where he just came from. It's 0-0 at half time.
45'+4 Manchester United Substitution
Lingard will not be returning, he is replaced by Sanchez.
45'+1 Manchester United 0-0 PSG
PSG have a free-kick after Matic brought down Matic just outside of the area. Alves sweeps it over the crossbar; pretty poor from the Brazilian. Half time is nearly upon us and perhaps it'll be best for all.
45' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
There will be two minutes of stoppage time.
44' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
This is becoming a bit scrappy. Everyone seems to be dropping like flies. PSG have just wasted a corner, gifting the ball to Lingard who races forward but pulls up. Possibly a hamstring injury.
43' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Di Maria is back on, and to boos... how cruel. United  have a corner. Shaw swings it in from the right, but it's cleared by Kehrer at the near post. Lindelof tries to sweep one into the corner from 30 yards, but Buffon has it well covered.
38' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Ouch! Di Maria is in a pit somewhere off the pitch on this near side as he careered down a slope and into the advertising hoardings following a shove from Young. The referee, for once, does not get his card out - and Young would be off if he had.
37' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
And PSG are through... oh no, they're not. Flag's up! But Di Maria didn't know that, as he latched on to a cute through-ball, semi-rounds De Gea...but can't convert with his right foot! The linesmen have been encouraged to pause raising flags to let attacks play out and then let VAR take the reigns.

Meanwhile, Martial is down - possibly with a hamstring injury - and his evening might be over.

35' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
The match is much tighter now. Less space is available, and United are targeting the wide areas. 
32' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
I don't want to bore you with yellow cards, but Kimpembe really should have had a second there. He went in heavy on Martial. And then Bernat get's his name taken by Mr Orsato for a forceful follow-through on Young, I wonder what the odds are on everyone getting booked by full-time.
30' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Another yellow card. Young goes into the book for dragging down Mbappe, which is really the only way to deal with him.
28' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Quick incisive play from PSG sees Mbappe through on goal, he approaches De Gea but from a tight angle shoots wide. The replays suggest that the PSG attacker was slightly offside when Draxler played him through there, so it would have been interesting, had he found the target, to see whether we would have had our first VAR action of the evening.
27' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Yellow card for Pogba, after he flattens Verratti. It should be noted that referee Daniele Orsato has something of a reputation for cards and so his early showings really should not come as a surprise.
26' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
And for the first time this evening we see the pace of Mbappe, he ferociously sprints past Shaw but his touch lets him down just as he makes in roads from the byline.
24' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Lingard races on to a layoff from Rashford to burst into PSG territory, with white shirts desperately chasing back, but he misjudges his pass out left to Anthony Martial and the attacks is killed stone dead. PSG aren't showing too much ambition when in possession at the moment.
22' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Pogba, slightly comically, fends off the attentions of Marquinhos by shoving him gently in the face, which the referee isn't keen on. The referee is certainly being picky in the opening stages. No matter: United soon have the ball back. 
20' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
One thing to note is that Buffon has looked a little nervy in these opening 20 minutes - quite surprising from the 41-year-old - but his experience at this level provides such reassurance to the rest of the side.
19' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Another yellow card, this time for Julian Draxler, after barging over Ander Herrera in midfield. PSG not seeing much of the ball at the moment, Tuchel is cutting quite a frustrate image on the touchline. United are building again...
18' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Young whips a great cross in from deep, it is begging to be nodded in but Kimpembe gets a vital forehead on it to carry the ball on through the danger zone.
15' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
Pogba's first cameo: he bursts down the right, then jinks past Kimpembe along the byline, but Buffon gathers his low cross under pressure from Rashford. 
13' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
This will be a big test for Marquinhos this evening whenever United look to surge through the middle. The centre-back has impressed as a holding midfielder and was excellent in his hybrid role at home to Liverpool, but he remains a centre-back by trade.
10' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
First yellow card is for Kimpembe, the young French defender brought down Rashford as he was running back to goal. PSG have taken the sting out of United's early fervour, the hosts are sitting a little deeper now and allowing PSG to find their way into the match.
08' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
United build patiently through Lingard and Ashley Young, before Marcus Rashford - from a silly angle - belts one towards the near post, which Buffon has to slap behind. From the corner, Marco Verratti is fouled by Rashford.
06' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
United are winning the ball back very quickly. The first shot though is from PSG. They work the ball across the area to Di Maria, whose shot bends away from De Gea's left-hand post, but the keeper was at full stretch regardless.
04' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
The PSG fans are in full voice to our right, they will sing their team all the way back to Paris. The first opening minutes have been so open, there is space in every area to be exploited. It's just how we want it *rubs hands*.
02' Manchester United 0-0 PSG
United start on the front foot whereas PSG begin carelessly and Buffon overhits a pass out to Thilo Kehrer - United fans' excitement moves up a notch. Moments later, Marquinhos bundles over Jesse Lingard for the first free-kick of the match. 10 minutes later, and that'd be a yellow.
Kickoff
And we're off, PSG get us underway and they will be kicking from right to left in the first half in their all white strip.
A minutes silence
We will pause for a minute prior to kickoff in tribute to Emiliano Sala.
Here we go!
We've got the anthem, the ball and now the players. The Champions League is about to get serious. Old Trafford is alive and ready for kickoff.
15 mins to go
With only a quarter of an hour left before kickoff, let's do a bit of housekeeping.

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this match in order to support the referee when making decisions concerning four match-changing situations:

1) Goals
2) Incidents in the penalty area
3) Red cards
4) Mistaken identity

The VAR will inform the referee when there is evidence of a clear and obvious mistake in one of these match changing situations. The referee can then use the review area next to the pitch to take a final decision.

Decisions like offside or whether a foul was committed inside or outside the penalty area will be recommended to the referee directly by the VAR and no on-field review necessarily takes place in such cases.

This evening's referee is Daniele Orsato from Italy.

Team News
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Substitutes: Romeo, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.

PSG XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Marquinhos, Verratti, Alves, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe.

Substitutes: Areola, Kurzawa, Dagba, Paredes, Nkunku, Choupo-Moting, Diaby.

Welcome to the Theatre of Dreams
Good Evening! Bon Soir! Welcome to Manchester. The Champions League is back and how grateful we are for it. There is a special atmosphere around Old Trafford this evening, let's hope that we get a game to remember.

Now, down to business, some team news...

I'll be back!
So for now that is it, I will return with full team news and updates from Old Trafford about at about 7.00pm (GMT) tomorrow. I'm really looking forward to this one!
PSG flew into Manchester at lunchtime and more or less straight away headed for Old Trafford where Tuchel held his press conference before overseeing some light training...

"It is not Kylian Mbappé's job to replace Neymar or Edinson Cavani. He has to concentrate on his own game. Would Manchester United miss Pogba or Rashford if they were not there, of course. You cannot replace quality players like this. We will miss key players a lot."

"I'm expecting a very offensive Manchester United team. We have to play at our best level. They are completely different to how they were in December."

"We were in good shape at the end of the group stage but now things have completely changed. I said then, don't talk about United in December, talk in February. You can see they are full of confidence and energy and it will be a tough challenge. It's a 50/50 game."

Martial also offered his pre-match thoughts...

"We've got good, with different intentions and approach, and we're trying to do what he [the manager] is asking us to do. Perhaps, it’s easier now for us to play this style of football than the previous style we were asked to play. We're doing well and can continue to do well."

"I don't think we're necessarily the favourites. They do have some absentees but they have plenty of very good players to come in. It will be a great game and I hope we win."


Press Conference Quotes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media at lunchtime today with Anthony Martial acting as his French translator...

"We're going to play some top teams in the next few games but we're just focussing on this one. That's been one of the big pluses – that the players have been focussed on the next task all the time. We don't look too far ahead because then you lose your focus. But we're looking forwards to this."

"Both the players and supporters have been looking forward to these nights because they are special and have always been special. My last one was when we beat Roma 7-1. I played in that one, I came on, and it was a typical Old Trafford night."

"They have improved and have some of the world's best players. They have one of the biggest goalkeeping legends in the world in Buffon, Thiago Silva, who has been one of the best centre-backs in the world in the last few years, one of the most exciting young players in Mbappé and Neymar is the most expensive player in the world. That tells you everything about their evolution."

United, on the other hand, have almost a fully-fit squad, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian the only injury absentees.

Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard could be recalled after they were rested in Saturday's 3-0 win at Fulham.

Team Updates
PSG will be without both Neymar and Ederson Cavani for the first leg at least. Neymar is out for 10 weeks with a broken metatarsal and will consequently miss both legs whilst Cavani will definitely miss the first leg with a hip injury. It means that Kylian Mpabbe is the only fit member of their first-choice front three.

Right-back Thomas Meunier is also out of the first leg with concussion but Marco Verratti is fit after an ankle problem

If the mood around United has taken a turn for the better in recent weeks, then it is fair to say that the atmosphere in Paris is much more intense. Of course, PSG are top of Ligue 1 but recently they have slipped up away at Lyon in the league and at home to Guingamp in the League Cup.

But the main aim for PSG - as it has been for some years -  is European success; this season represents a good opportunity for Tuchel's side with Real Madrid and Barcelona not quite hitting the heights that they are renowned for.

But injuries especially may hamper PSG's progress this year, their squad is depleted for this tie and it will be a test of their mettle when they come up against an in-form United.

Preview
This is the biggest evening of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interim reign so far, with PSG the most challenging side that he has faced. Although this match - and tie - will not be do or die for Solskjaer as despite United's current form - 10 wins from 11 matches - PSG will start as favourites.

The United coach though will hope to transfer his side's domestic form into European action. Three-time European champions United have won only one of their last nine knockout games in the Champions League - a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos under David Moyes in March 2014.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Champions League match between Manchester United and Paris St-Germain from Old Trafford.

I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Manchester as the two sides meet for the first time in competitive football. 

This first leg of the round of 16 tie is an 8:00pm kick-off on Tuesday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.

