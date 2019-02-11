As it happened: PSG too hot to handle for United as they take control of tie
Matchday live text commentary blog from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, Oliver Miller reports.
United started with pace and power, the game was open and thrilling... for 10 minutes and then it all became bitty, and a little cagey. There were few chances in the first half but PSG emerged strong in the second, buoyed by Martial and Lingard going off injured, they were able to attack that bit more.
All it took though was a corner-kick and a lethal counterattack, that was enough for the visitors. From there it only got worse for United and better for PSG, the hosts grew frustrated, struggled to create anything meaningful and by the end were practically accepting of their defeat. PSG saw it out perfectly. Despite not creating an abundance of chances, they were clearly the better side here.
Mbappe got beyond the United defence on one or two occasions, his shot just wide of the post was the best chance of the half. PSG will be quite happy with that half, although Tuchel's animations suggest otherwise. Solskjaer will urge his side to go for it more in the second half.
Meanwhile, Martial is down - possibly with a hamstring injury - and his evening might be over.
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this match in order to support the referee when making decisions concerning four match-changing situations:
1) Goals
2) Incidents in the penalty area
3) Red cards
4) Mistaken identity
The VAR will inform the referee when there is evidence of a clear and obvious mistake in one of these match changing situations. The referee can then use the review area next to the pitch to take a final decision.
Decisions like offside or whether a foul was committed inside or outside the penalty area will be recommended to the referee directly by the VAR and no on-field review necessarily takes place in such cases.
This evening's referee is Daniele Orsato from Italy.
Substitutes: Romeo, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.
PSG XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Marquinhos, Verratti, Alves, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe.
Substitutes: Areola, Kurzawa, Dagba, Paredes, Nkunku, Choupo-Moting, Diaby.
Now, down to business, some team news...
"It is not Kylian Mbappé's job to replace Neymar or Edinson Cavani. He has to concentrate on his own game. Would Manchester United miss Pogba or Rashford if they were not there, of course. You cannot replace quality players like this. We will miss key players a lot."
"I'm expecting a very offensive Manchester United team. We have to play at our best level. They are completely different to how they were in December."
"We were in good shape at the end of the group stage but now things have completely changed. I said then, don't talk about United in December, talk in February. You can see they are full of confidence and energy and it will be a tough challenge. It's a 50/50 game."
"We've got good, with different intentions and approach, and we're trying to do what he [the manager] is asking us to do. Perhaps, it’s easier now for us to play this style of football than the previous style we were asked to play. We're doing well and can continue to do well."
"I don't think we're necessarily the favourites. They do have some absentees but they have plenty of very good players to come in. It will be a great game and I hope we win."
"We're going to play some top teams in the next few games but we're just focussing on this one. That's been one of the big pluses – that the players have been focussed on the next task all the time. We don't look too far ahead because then you lose your focus. But we're looking forwards to this."
"Both the players and supporters have been looking forward to these nights because they are special and have always been special. My last one was when we beat Roma 7-1. I played in that one, I came on, and it was a typical Old Trafford night."
"They have improved and have some of the world's best players. They have one of the biggest goalkeeping legends in the world in Buffon, Thiago Silva, who has been one of the best centre-backs in the world in the last few years, one of the most exciting young players in Mbappé and Neymar is the most expensive player in the world. That tells you everything about their evolution."
Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard could be recalled after they were rested in Saturday's 3-0 win at Fulham.
Right-back Thomas Meunier is also out of the first leg with concussion but Marco Verratti is fit after an ankle problem
But the main aim for PSG - as it has been for some years - is European success; this season represents a good opportunity for Tuchel's side with Real Madrid and Barcelona not quite hitting the heights that they are renowned for.
But injuries especially may hamper PSG's progress this year, their squad is depleted for this tie and it will be a test of their mettle when they come up against an in-form United.
The United coach though will hope to transfer his side's domestic form into European action. Three-time European champions United have won only one of their last nine knockout games in the Champions League - a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos under David Moyes in March 2014.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Manchester as the two sides meet for the first time in competitive football.
This first leg of the round of 16 tie is an 8:00pm kick-off on Tuesday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.