The Warm Down: Spurs punish wasteful Foxes to keep their title dream alive

Tottenham Hotspur prevailed as 3-1 victors as Leicester City were left to rue missed opportunities in what was a dominant showing from the away side.

Goals from Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son sealed the points for Spurs but it was far from a routine win.

The victory keeps the Lilywhites in third places, five points behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Spurs take their chances

Tottenham found themselves on the backfoot for the majority of the game and yet found themselves going into the break ahead for the first time in over a month.

Spurs took the lead through their club record signing Davinson Sanchez after the Colombian headed them into the lead.

A superb cross from Eriksen was latched onto to give Sanchez his first ever Spurs goal.

Eriksen got his name on the scoresheet with a delicious right-footed strike from outside the box to beat his fellow Dane Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal from the Dane seemed to clinch the points for Spurs but a reply from Jamie Vardy left Spurs looking shaky.

However, Son stepped up again in the absence of Harry Kane and Dele Alli to calm the nerves of the home fans with minutes remaining.

It was a goal which summed up Son's clinical nature as seen in recent weeks as the South Korean kept his cool to slot the ball beyond Schmeichel despite having an age to think about the strike.

Visitors unable to punish Spurs

Claude Puel will have left Wembley feeling robbed, his side were by far the better team but left with nothing to show for their dominance.

Harvey Barnes has numerous sights on goal but the youngster was unable to keep his head in front of Hugo Lloris who showed he is far from past his best despite criticism in recent weeks.

It was an inspired performance from the Frenchman, optimised when he saved Vardy's penalty - albeit a tame effort from the striker.

The Foxes now find themselves in 12th place but had they of taken their chances Puel's side would be sitting comfortably in the top half.

Fine margins decided the game but the Foxes remain in a safe position, however, their fans will be bitterly disappointed to have left Wembley empty handed again.

Spurs well in the title race

Mauricio Pochettino's men will remain the outsiders in the title race but considering Liverpool's recent blip they cannot be ruled put.

Huge games remain for Spurs: Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all away and Arsenal at home are all left to play.

However, their recent form will give the north Londoners optimism going into the business end of the season.

No side has taken more points from their last 12 league games with Spurs having taken 30 points.

It is a big ask but with 12 games to go you simply cannot rule Pochettino's men out.