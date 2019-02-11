As it happened: Wolves grab dramatic equaliser to deny Newcastle the points
Live commentary as Wolves host Newcastle United at Molineux in the Premier League
Thanks for following!
I've been Josh Lees and thank you for following tonight's live commentary. Make sure to tune into VAVEL's commentary of all the upcoming Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League action!
Well, what a game! Newcastle showed great character to hold onto the lead for so long, but sadly for the Toon Army it wasn't long enough as again Wolves showed their grit and determination to net another late goal!
FULL TIME: WOLVES 1-1 NEWCASTLE
ANDDDDDD BREATHE! A looping ball from Traore was poorly read by Dubravka, allowing Boly to head home to make sure the points were shared, cancelling out Isaac Hayden's opener 10 minutes into the second half, WOW!
GOAL WOLVES! 1-1
95' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL WOLVES!!!!!!!! BOLY EQUALISES LATE ON WHAT A FINISH!
Newcastle Sub
90' Final change for Newcastle as Ayoze Perez is replaced by fellow Spaniard, Javier Manquillo
88' A corner from Moutinho finds Bennett but he heads into the ground and straight at Dubravka.
Newcastle Sub
85' Mo Diame comes on to replace goal scorer, Isaac Hayden
82' CHANCE! Cavaleiro finds Traore who lays off for Jimenez but his unmarked header falls wide from eight yards out!
Wolves Sub
82' Last throw of the dice for Wolves as Adama Traore replaces Matt Doherty.
81' Cavaleiro finds space 25 yards from goal but he fluffs his effort well over.
74' Miguel Almiron seems to be a fan favourite of the Toon Army already as the away end are already chanting his name two minutes into his Newcastle career!
NEWCASTLE SUB
72' First change for the visitors as Miguel Almiron replaces Christian Atsu for his Newcastle debut
Wolves Subs
69' Two changes for Wolves as Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa replace Diogo Jota and Dendoncker
YELLOW CARD
68' Jamal Lascelles goes into the book for a cynical foul on Neves
65' Another good chance for Wolves as Jimenez finds space in the box, but his effort towards goal crashes off one of his team mate's and away from danger.
58' Another great chance for Wolves as Jonny finds the on running Dendoncker who heads his point blank header straight at Dubravka.
57' Wolves look to respond instantly as Jota has a volley from the edge of the box well saved by Dubravka.
GOAL NEWCASTLE! 0-1
55' GOAL! Newcastle have the lead against the run of play! Schar plays an acute through ball to Isaac Hayden who smashes his effort from 10 yards through the weak hands of Patricio to give his side the lead!
YELLOW CARDS
51' A late challenge from Schar on Jota leads to handbags between the two resulting in a yellow card for both
49' WHAT A CHANCE! The following corner from Moutinho is headed on by Jota to Doherty, and the Wolves full back some how heads up from three yards out!
48' A quick start from Wolves as the capitalise on poor defending to play Jimenez in, who then sees his shot from the edge of the box blocked for a corner.
SECOND HALF
46' We are back under way at Molinuex!
Chances
In a half that lacked chances it was the number nines' of both sides who have come closest. First Jimenez forced Dubravka into a good save after beating his man with ease, and then Rondon at the other end saw his effort from close range deflect just wide of the mark. A big second half ahead for both sides!
HALF TIME: Wolves 0-0 Newcastle United
It's all-square at the break with neither side able to break the deadlock so far!
45' CHANCE! Rondon looks to break free into the area but his shot from 10 yards takes a slight deflection off the last ditch challenge of Connor Coady and wide of the mark.
YELLOW CARD
44' Matt Ritchie is the first man in the referee's book for descent after complaining about his penatly appeal.
42' It's the visitor turn to appeal for a penatly as Ritchie takes a tumble in the area. Referee, Graham Scott rightly waves away the claims.
41' CLOSE! Moutinho sets Jonny on the edge of the box and the latter hits a low effort through a number of bodies in the Newcastle box which is well saved by Dubravka.
39' A good chance for the visitors as Rondon heads an effort from 10 yards straight at the keeper, after a superb ball from the right from Hayden.
35' CHANCE! Jimenez does superbly well to beat his man on the left and cuts into the Newcastle box, however his effort from close range is well saved by Dubravka. The best chance of the game so far...
34' A corner from the right looks destined to find the head of Wily Boly, but Fabian Schar does well to intervene and clears
'
33' Newcastle defender, Fabian Schar enters nose bleed territory as he finds himself 30 yards from the Wolves goal, and the nose bleed seemed to have got the better of him as he flashes a speculative effort wide
27' Wolves look to break on the counter with a three-on-three attack. Jimenez's blocked shot falls to Neves who then fires his effort from distance well over
20' Wolves are really starting to knock on the Newcastle door now. Jota advances down the right and wins a corner, which is eventually cleared.
19' CHANCE! Matt Doherty crosses into the unmarked Jimenez but the striker can't convert as he smashes his effort well over
17' Huge appeal for a penalty from the home side as Atsu brings down Jimenez in the area, however Graham Scott looks to get his decision right in waving away the claims as Atsu looks to have played the ball.
15' Wolves the more dominant of the two sides in the early stages but Newcastle are defending well and denying the hosts any real opening.
5' Newcastle have a good chance of their own as they quickly break up the other end, but Rondon can't finish as he hits an effort from the edge of the box straight at Patricio
4' Quick start from the hosts as Jonny plays in Jimenez, however the ball just evades the on rushing Mexican
KICK OFF
1' We are under way here at Molineux!
No start for Almiron
Newcastle's record signing, Miguel Almrion only makes the bench for Rafael Benitez's side this evening as he is named in the Magpies' squad for the first time since his arrival on deadline day.
Newcastle Starting XI
Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Rondon
Subs: Woodman (GK), Fernandez, Manquillo, Diame, Kenedy, Joselu, Almiron
Wolves Starting XI
Patricio, Bennett, Coady (C), Boly, Doherty, Dendonker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy (GK), Saiss, Vinagre, Cavaleiro, Gibbs-White, Costa, Traore
Make sure to tune in an hour before kick off for team news and Starting XI's hot off the press!
Ones to Watch
Raul Jimenez is set to be the biggest threat to Benitez’s side after his impressive recent run in front of goal has seen him net four times in his last four games.
Newcastle’s main man in tonight’s could well be new record signing, Miguel Almiron as he’s set to make his debut for the Toon after signing from Atlanta United on deadline day. The Paraguayan caught the eye of Benitez after an impressive 2018 in MLS where the striker made 14 assists and netted 12 goals in his Atlanta's MLS, title winning season
Newcastle’s main man in tonight’s could well be new record signing, Miguel Almiron as he’s set to make his debut for the Toon after signing from Atlanta United on deadline day. The Paraguayan caught the eye of Benitez after an impressive 2018 in MLS where the striker made 14 assists and netted 12 goals in his Atlanta's MLS, title winning season
Team News
For Wolves, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre are set to return for tonight's clash as the two missed last Tuesday's FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.
The visitors also have a number of returning players with Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-Yeung and Mo Diame expected to return, whilst record signing, Miguel Almiron is likely to make his debut for the Toon in tonight's game.
Magpies looking to break duck
In recent years it’s the home side who have dominated the fixture as Newcastle have recorded just one win over their opponents in the last five meetings.
Last time they met...
The last time the two sides locked horns resulted in victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as they ran out 2-1 winners at St James’ in December.
Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Wolves before Ayoze Perez equalised to level things up at the break.
However, Newcastle hearts were broken late on as Matt Doherty netted a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of injury time to send his side back to Molineux with all three points.
Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Wolves before Ayoze Perez equalised to level things up at the break.
However, Newcastle hearts were broken late on as Matt Doherty netted a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of injury time to send his side back to Molineux with all three points.
Recent Form
Wolves have been in scintillating form of late with Wednesday’s win extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games, their only defeat prior to the run was a 2-0 defeat away to Champions, Manchester City. Despite two defeats in their last three, Newcastle’s form is not as worrying as first thought, as Rafa Benitez’s side have recorded three wins in their last five in all competitions, with one coming in a superb 2-1 victory over Manchester City at St James’ Park.
Last time out...
The home side recorded a victory in their last outing as they defeated League One side, Shrewsbury Town 3-2 at Molineux last Tuesday night to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Magpies however were beaten in their last game as they were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium last Saturday.
The Magpies however were beaten in their last game as they were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium last Saturday.
WELCOME
Hi, I’m Josh Lees and welcome to VAVEL’s live commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United in the Premier League!