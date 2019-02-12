Rafa Benitez disappointed to drop more points against Wolves

Rafa Benitez was angry at full time against Wolverhampton Wanderers once again, this time because of a fault of one of his own players.

Newcastle United lost out on a massive three points which would have put them three points ahead of the relegation zone.

As well as that, Benitez was not defending Martin Dubravka as he just needed to 'punch the ball' in the final seconds.

More last-minute agony

Willy Boly's equaliser was the fourth goal Newcastle have conceded in the 90th minute or later this season.

Benitez knew how big a win would have been in the battle to survive, he told Sky Sports: "Obviously you have to be disappointed.

We knew it could be a difficult game but little by little we were having control. "

A point could be valuable, come to the end of the season but it is two points dropped in the Magpies' current situation.

A tough point to take

The Spaniard refused to blame Dubravka in his interview on Sky, however, he seemed more angry with some refereeing decisions when he spoke to the Chronicle.

Benitez said: "People will come against the keeper, he has to be stronger.

Yes, and maybe a foul on Almiron before that."

It was also 94 minutes (after four mins of stoppage time)."

“In England, they don’t understand the rules so you can say whatever you want to say.”

Close decisions go against the Magpies again

Just like the reverse fixture a controversial decision went against Newcastle which insensed Benitez as his side have been denied four points against Wolves.

Benitez said: "We have a penalty and a red card that went against us against Wolves at home - and concede in the last minute.

Today we lost a goal in the last minute so I think both games we have been unlucky against a good team."

However, Benitez was happy with the performance of his players but still wants improvements he said: "The main thing is the team is solid.

It’s well organised and we try to do things the way we do things, still, we can improve."

