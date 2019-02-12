Jan Vertonghen says he is ready for left-back test against Jadon Sancho

Jan Vertonghen has said he is ready to face Jadon Sancho ahead of the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League final 16 clash at Wembley Stadium.

Danny Rose is set to undergo a late fitness test and Ben Davies remains injured so it is likely Vertonghen will start at left-back.

Vertonghen is ready

Jadon Sancho has been Bundesliga's rising star this season after his move to BVB from Manchester City.

However, Vertonghen has insisted he is well aware of what the youngster is capable of.

"I’ve been speaking to some of the guys who were with him with the national team," Vertonghen said.

"He came there as a young player with maybe not too many expectations but he’s got a lot of goals and assists. He’s done well."

The Belgian typically plays centre-back for Spurs but has on occasions featured on the left - most recently against Newcastle United.

"I’m always available for any position where the team needs me.

"Obviously, there are some difference between the two positions. As a centre-back and a left-back I try to do it my way. I’m a different left-back to Danny Rose and Ben Davies," Vertonghen added.

"I played there for so many games for Belgium in the start of my career."

Wembley needs to be rocking

Ahead of the clash, Vertonghen issued his wish to the Spurs fans to get Wembley rocking again.

Spurs have been stuck at their temporary home for an extra nine months than initially expected but the Belgian wants the fans to act as the extra man.

"We play the first leg at home and we need everyone behind us. It would give us a real boost," the 31-year-old said.

In the home tie against Dortmund last season, Spurs faced the Germans in front of a sell-out crowd.

"It definitely helps when the stadium is full and rocking. I bet we’ll see that tomorrow.

"It’s a great fixture for everyone. It’s what we all became footballers for. We want to play big games like this in one of the best stadiums in the world in Wembley. We want one of the best crowds in the world behind us," Vertonghen said.

A game to savour

Vertonghen told the media that these are the games which every player looks forward to.

With his 32nd birthday approaching, the Belgian also said he still feels young.

"I don’t feel that old yet but I try to enjoy every moment of it. Champions League and Premier League, I want to keep going as long as I can," he said.

Vertognhen has been with Spurs for almost seven years now after joining from Ajax in 2012.

"I feel the best I’ve ever felt physically. I’m not thinking of the end yet but every year is a bit closer to the end of my career and these games you want to win them and pass this stage of the Champions League," Vertonghen added.