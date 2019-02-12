Spurs can win the Champions League, according to Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has said he believes his side are capable of winning the Champions League.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their final 16 tie.

Spurs have gone over 10 years without lifting a trophy now but their Argentine manager believes his side can lift the Champions League trophy.

Spurs can win the Champions League

Pochettino told the media he believes his squad have the capability to go on and win the Champions League.

"I believe we can win everything we play in. We know very well that the competition is going to be tough," he said.

However, Spurs have never passed the Champions League quarter-finals in their history.

"We are going to face a team that is top of the table in the Bundesliga, is doing well and is a really competitive team. And of course, it is going to be tough.

"But with all respect to our opponent, I am a person who always believes we can beat any team," Pochettino added.

However, it will be tough

The only thing missing from Pochettino's CV at Spurs is a trophy but the Lilywhites remain well within the Premier League title race.

However, when asked what is tougher to win the Premier League or Champions League Pochettino was unable to decide.

"I think both competitions are so tough and so difficult to win, whether it is the Champions League or the Premier League. They are at the same level," he said.

"There are a lot more games in the Premier League against very big clubs who are competing for each of the 38 games so you need to be consistent."

Tottenham are just five points off league leaders Manchester City and arguably have one of the most evenly contested European ties against Dortmund.

"But I think we have shown that we are able to be consistent this season.

"We will see – we are so close. But of course in the Champions League the best team in Europe are playing, so for me the Premier League and the Champions League are the toughest competitions in the world," Pochettino added.

No priorities

Pochettino has come under criticism during his time at Spurs from their own fans for not taking the cup games as seriously.

However, the 46-year-old insisted he does not prioritise certain competitions over others.

"When you are at a club like Tottenham you cannot take one or another competition more seriously," Pochettino said.

Spurs find themselves out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - which seemed their best chances of lifting silverware this season.

"You need to try to compete at your best and win every single game and in every single competition to try to go as far as you can.

"After the defeats against Chelsea and Crystal Palace we are out of the domestic cups and then, of course, tomorrow we have the Champions League and then the Premier League. We prepare and want to win every single game," he added.