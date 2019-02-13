Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium as they return to Champions League action.

With just one hour until kick-off, Spurs have released their starting XI.

Juan Foyth features for Spurs in his Champions League debut with Jan Vertonghen beginning the game at left-back.

Spurs lineup: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son.

Llorente denied start

Fernando Llorente does not get his first Champions League start for over one year despite Harry Kane still being sidelined due to an ankle ligament injury.

Instead, Heung-min Son is expected to play up top by himself with Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen in behind.

The Spaniard did score on his last start in the Champions League which came in a 3-0 home win over APOEL Nicosia.

The 33-year-old has only scored two goals in the absence of Kane so will be hoping to get back on track tonight if he features off the bench as Spurs look to take an advantage over to Germany for the second-leg.

Vertonghen in for Rose

Danny Rose was not expected to start tonight following a small injury picked up against Leicester City on the weekend.

Jan Vertonghen steps in at left-back for the Englishman - a position which Vertonghen knows well.

The Belgian defender is used to playing at full-back for his country and even played there in Tottenham's late victory over Newcastle United a few weeks ago.

However, Rose has made the bench.

Foyth playing midfield?

Youngster Juan Foyth makes his Champions League debut as Spurs revert to a back four.

It seems the youngster is set to start the game playing as a defensive midfielder with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez at centre-back

The Argentine defender was not selected for the original Champions League squad in September but has since made the cut in the updated version in January.

Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen will play as wing-backs with Kieran Trippier and Rose on the bench.