Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 Borussia Dortmund: Rampant Spurs take command of last-16 tie in Wembley masterclass

Tottenham Hotspurs took a giant leap towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a second-half masterclass to comfortably dispatch Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in a mesmerising 3-0 victory in arguably the club's greatest night at Wembley.

No Kane, no Alli, no problem. Spurs were outstanding and rose to the occasion to place themselves in a dream position ahead of their second league in Germany.

Second-half strikes from Heung-Min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente meant the hosts had one foot in the last eight after a masterclass in management from Mauricio Pochettino inspired Spurs to a truly famous win.

The story of the game

It really was a game of two halves as a first-period that hinged on small margins was ignited by the electrifying talent of young England prodigy Jadon Sanco. The Dortmund winger was a joy to behold down the right-hand flank with his trickery giving Jan Vertonghan - who also shone on in the left wing-back role - a tough evening.

His meticulous touches and movement with the ball caused Spurs all sorts of problems in the opening exchanges.

However, Spurs came closest despite the run of play when Davison Sanchez thundered a header back towards the Dortmund goal that fell into the path of Lucas Moura who delicately touched with his knee before perfectly executing an arrowed volley that just flew wide of the right-hand post.

Juan Foyth made his Champions League debut and struggled to adapt to early proceedings with the Argentine robbed of possession on a number of occasions most notably when dispossessed by inbound Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic who mugged Foyth before darting at the near post and struck a shot straight at Hugo Lloris despite having Sancho in acres at the far post.

Lloris was called into action again when Harry Winks was dispossessed just outside the box with the ball falling to Axel Witsel who struck straight at the World Cup-winning captain.

Sancho was continuing to enjoy acres of space on the right-hand side gliding voraciously to create himself space before toying with Sanchez whilst simultaneously spotting the run of Mario Gotze and attempted to slide the German goalbound but Foyth was there to cover.

The defender continued to grow into the game repaying his managers underlying faith and teed a smart cut-back to Eriksen who curled an effort over the bar. Delaney strikes Lloris parried.

Son came to life after 30 minutes and was denied by the feet of Burki when his low-hit cross into the path of Moura was instinctively stopped by the Swiss goalkeeper.

Sancho continued to dazzle and was denied a blatant free-kick on the edge of the box when he was cynically brought down by Moussa Sissoko with his manager Lucien Favre looking perplexed on the sidelines.

The biggest chance came when Sancho (who else?) spotted the towering Dan-Axel Zagadou and delivered a delicate chip onto the head of the French centre-back who was denied by his compatriot Lloris who made a fine save to parry away from danger.

Whatever Pochetino said at half-time it paid dividends with the hosts making the perfect start to the second-half when Eriksen robbed Pulisic before finding Vertonghen who delivered an exquisite cross into the path of Son who stroked home with a delicate touch that was met with an eruption from Wembley.

Spurs continued to grow in stature and Son executed a Cruyff turn on the edge of the box before being chopped down by Delaney who was booked.

Vertonghen continued to inspire his team with a tremendous lofted ball into Eriksen that completely cut open the Dortmund back-line. The Danish international spotted the run of Son and curled a teasing ball but Zagadou recovered well to clear.

If there was anyone deserving of a goal then Vertonghen seemed destined to score when Son curled a right-footed angled cross into the Belgian international and the defender needed no hesitation to hit home and send Wembley into delirium.

It only got better for Spurs and Pochettino's genius in tacticians proved when Llorente headed past Burki after only minutes on the pitch to give the hosts a commanding lead with the club one game away from becoming the second team in their history to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Dortmund substitute Raphaël Guerreiro curled an effort just wide of the post with seconds to play but it proved ineffective as the hosts protected their clean-sheet as the Bundesliga champions were left to rue their dominance in the early exchanges.

Takeaways from the match

Vertonghan dazzling

The Belgium international adapted to his left wing-back role like a duck to water with the defender operating virtually as a winger to devastating effect. Vertonghen got Spurs off to the races with one of the passes of the season to find Son before capping off a dream night by thundering home the second and his first ever goal in the Champions League.

Pochettino a tactical genius

With Spurs on the back-foot for the majority of the first half, the Argentine boss clearly inspired his team to their best second-half display of the season with an opening goal after only seconds of the second-half whistle. His decision to deploy Vertonghen on the left proved effective and his initiation of Llorente was rewarded almost instantly with the Spaniard scoring the third after only seconds of coming off the bench.

Sancho inspiring

A disappointing night nonetheless for the England prodigy but a defeat in his home country didn't count for nothing with the former Manchester City starlet impressing immensely in the capital. The 18-year-old wonder kid was utterly dazzling in the opening periods and tormented the Tottenham back-line. His team disappeared in the second-half with the Bundesliga leaders requiring the performance of his life from the young teenager in the second leg in March.