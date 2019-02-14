Dan Burn: "Everyone is upbeat"

Brighton defender, Dan Burn says the team are still 'upbeat' despite recent results not being ideal for the Seagulls.

Burn on Albion's recent form

Brighton have only picked up two points in their last six Premier League games and have failed to win a game in the League in 2019.

Despite this Burn said spirits are high: “I think we have still put in some decent performances, maybe we should have got a bit more against Watford. I think Burnley was a bit of a blip.

“Everyone is still really upbeat, it’s a long season and after this game we have a long break to do some warm weather training going into the Leicester game.”

However, the Seagulls FA Cup run has seen them in great form and only four rounds from the final and Burn explains why he thinks Brighton have performed so well in the cup: “I just think the lads who are playing are the lads that haven’t been playing a lot in the Premier League, so obviously they have a point to prove.

“We have had a good run in the FA Cup and it’s been quite kind to me, so I think it’s a chance to prove themselves and if they keep going through the ranks there are more games so it always helps.”

Burn and his memories of the FA Cup

The 6'7 centre half was asked about his fondest memory of playing in the FA Cup in his career: “Last season with Wigan when we beat Manchester City. We also played West Ham, Bournemouth and Southampton, so it was a good chance to test myself against Premier League players.

“Obviously it’s a little bit different for me this year, as I’m part of a Premier League team against Championship players, so I will be on the other end of it."

However, Burn will be the Premier League players this season and he spoke about how Brighton need to approach the game: "We have just got to treat it like any other game in the league, just because it’s not a team in our division it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be ready for it.”

Burn was also asked how big an opportunity it is for the Seagulls to go on and win the FA Cup: “Yes we have a chance, no disrespect to Derby, they are flying in the Championship.

"But we could have had a much tougher draw so I do think it’s a great chance not only for the lads that haven’t been playing, but the team as a whole to go far in the cup and you never know what could happen.”