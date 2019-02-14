Pochettino praises 'mature' performance after Spurs humble Dortmund at Wembley

Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for his Tottenham Hotspur side in the post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

Spurs swept aside Borussia Dortmund in a second-half masterclass which will see them carry a 3-0 advantage into the second-leg.

The game was goalless at the break but Pochettino's half-time team talk proved the difference as Spurs ran riot in the second 45 minutes.

Mature second-half

Spurs found another gear in the second period. In the first half, the Lilywhites struggled to create many clear chances on goal but it all changed in the second half.

Pochettino was full of praise for his players after the second-half demolition of the Bundesliga leaders.

"For me, of course, I'm happy. I want to congratulate the players one more time on a massive performance and effort," he said.

The Londoners will take a healthy advantage over to Dortmund in just over two weeks time.

"It's only the first leg, the first half of the tie. Of course, 3-0 is a very good result but when you have in front a team like Dortmund you always need to respect them.

"We need to go to Dortmund with the idea to win. Of course, we're happy now but a little bit, of course, it was a very good result but there's a lot of work to do," Pochettino added.

Half time turnaround

Dortmund would have gone into the break the more pleased of the two sides.

The German leaders had the better of the chances and had prevented Spurs from creating much going forward.

However, Pochettino's half-time words seemed to change the momentum of the game as Spurs came into a league of their own.

"The first half was very difficult, first of all because we never felt the confidence to play. We took some rash decisions. It's like we weren't comfortable. We didn't feel what we planned to play," Pochettino said.

Both sides fielded weakened sides due to injuries but it is likely they will both have their main men back for the second-leg fixture.

"But after fixing some problems, showing them some clips at half-time and talking a little about different positions, offensive and defensive and trying to help the team to perform better.

"Also a bit lucky because it was a massive confidence boost when Sonny score made the team play much better. We deserved the victory in the end.

"It was a massive victory and the players deserve all the credit. They were fantastic. To play after Sunday with one day less recovery we need to praise them. They've won the possibility to have a few days off," the Argentine added.

Son shining again

With the absence of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Heung-min Son has stepped up to provide Spurs with a real attacking threat.

When told Spurs have won every game this season in which Son has socred, Pochettino replied:

"Ah ok, next time when Son scores I go to the dressing room and shower and wait for the end of the game."

The South Korean has now scored 16 goals for Spurs in all competitions this season.

"It's good, it's nice. Sonny was fantastic again, he's doing fantastic. He's a player who provides the team with a lot of very good things.

"His smile, he translate good energy and his performance in every single game is improving and improving. We're so happy. It's so obvious how he is," Poch added