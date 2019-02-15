Dubravka opens up about the manic final seconds against Wolves

Martin Dubravka has revealed a post-match enquiry was not required after Newcastle United dropped two points on Monday night.

The Slovakian international has given his side of the story about the incident in the final seconds against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The players watched numerous replays of Wily Bolly's late equaliser and came to the conclusion they were hard done by after Graham Scott missed the foul.

Feels hard done by

Dubravka felt he should have had a free-kick in the final seconds against Wolves and still stands by his decision.

Dubravka told the Chronicle: "From my angle, it was definitely a free-kick. It was a foul. I know the trajectory of the ball and I could catch the ball.

"Then suddenly I had a hand there, I was blinded as I couldn’t see the ball. I fell down on my back. I was really surprised because I didn’t know who grabbed me from behind."

However, Newcastle's 'keeper wants to move on quickly and forget about the incident as he knows he will make mistakes.

The Slovakian said: "I’m a human being, I can make mistakes. I'm not a robot.

"I obviously try not to make mistakes but it’s not about doing them in the first place, it’s about how you react."

Team-mates have been supportive

Jamaal Lascelles had an outburst towards Dubravka after the late equaliser but the captain and the rest of the squad are not holding anything against Dubravka.

The stopper said: "When you are down that’s when you see who your real friends are.

"Everybody has something to say and it’s easy to criticise but I’m very lucky that I have great people around me, great team-mates and they support me through everything.

"That’s very important psychologically."

Wants to move on quickly

The Magpies have a friendly tomorrow against CSKA Moscow which will round off their warm-weather training week in Spain.

Dubravka wants to move on as quickly as possible and Saturday's game will give him the opportunity to do so.

Dubravka said: "For me personally I prefer to play the next game as quickly as possible. The next one is always the most important.

"The last game was not perfect because we could probably take three points. But we are here and we are playing a quality team. Others have a chance to show themselves."