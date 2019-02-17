As it happened: United march into quarter-finals with comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge
Follow the live text commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup. Kick-off is set for 19:30 GMT.
In stark contrast, the anguish continues for Sarri and Chelsea, as a 6-0 loss to one Manchester club is followed up by a 2-0 defeat by the other.
It's finished Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United.
Rashford sprints down the right and whips a cross straight onto the Frenchman's head. Arrizabalaga got a hand on the ball, but that wasn't enough.
Pogba picks the ball up on the left flank and puts in a sumptuous cross for Herrera, who heads across goal with ease.
"It's an important game because it's a trophy that we can challenge for. Of course, away against Chelsea is one of the tougher opponents you can have.
"We're looking forward to it. Over the years, it's shown that this is a cup game that's always going to be a tight one.
"We know we have to defend well against a good Chelsea team, but then again we want to try to impose ourselves, try to control the tempo of the game, because we know they're a good team if they get their patterns going and if they get time on the ball."
Eden Hazard won it for Chelsea that day, with a 22nd minute penalty sinking Jose Mourinho's United.
Though he hasn't exactly shone in United colours so far, Sanchez could be useful tonight - he enjoys the FA Cup, notching the most goal contributions (19) of any player in the competition since his debut.
Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herra, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford.
Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Dalot, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Sanchez
Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud
"You have to bounce back at this club. You'll always have challenges, and away against Chelsea is one of the tougher challenges.
"We know there was a spell against PSG - seven, eight, nine or ten minutes - where we lost our way a bit. But apart from that, we weren't too bad defensively.
"We need to keep working on the way we want to play football. The way we approach the games will always be in the attacking, positive mind."
"Nobody is pleased when you lose games the way we did recently. Not only the players, but the coaches and everyone. It's a moment when we've been alternating the results, going from one good performance to one bad one.
"We have to be consistent. We all know this, and it's important everyone understands the situation and is working on it - coaches, players, and the club.
"This is important. The unity facing the challenge will make the difference."
Also out of contention are full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed out on Thursday's trip to Sweden due to a back problem, while Marcos Alonso was rested - both are in line for a return.
There was anguish among ecstasy at Stamford Bridge, as former United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho saw his Red Devils slip to 9th while the Blues climbed to 3rd on the day.
Stamford Bridge is far from a happy destination for United. They have lost seven of their last nine visits to SW6, failing to win any of those.
Chelsea's last three Premier League games have consisted of a shock 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth, a 5-0 demolition job on Huddersfield and an embarrassing 6-0 loss at Manchester City. The Blues edged past Malmö FF in the 1st leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, United are enjoying a period of rejuvenation under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The Norwegian has masterminded 10 wins from 12 games in all competitions, but the first loss of his reign arrived on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain.