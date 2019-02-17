As it happened: United march into quarter-finals with comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge
Follow the live text commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup. Kick-off is set for 19:30 GMT.

So, the Red Devils get a tough draw at Molineux after victory tonight - Wolves have already defeated title-contenders Liverpool on their way to the quarter-finals.
Quarter-final draw
Here are the results of the draw:

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Watford vs Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Stay tuned
Don't navigate away from this page - we'll bring you the results of the quarter-final draw as and when they are announced.
The Solskjær revelation continues. That's now 11 wins from 13 games in all competitions since the beginning of the Norwegian's reign.

In stark contrast, the anguish continues for Sarri and Chelsea, as a 6-0 loss to one Manchester club is followed up by a 2-0 defeat by the other.

FULL-TIME
Kevin Friend's whistle is met by a raucous cheer from one side of Stamford Bridge as United's players and fans celebrate their progression to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup!

It's finished Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United.

'Wembley, Wembley' chant the United fans. There's no doubt they'll be heading into the quarter-finals now.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER UNITED
93' Marcus Rashford makes way for fellow academy graduate Scott McTominay.
ADDED TIME
90' There will be five minutes of stoppage time added on.
Stamford Bridge is gradually emptying. The Chelsea faithful are disgruntled by an uninspiring performance.
84' United break with Pogba who feeds Sanchez down the left. The Chilean tries to pick out Pereira with a through-ball, but the attack comes to nothing.
SUBSTITUTION - CHELSEA
82' Cesar Azpilicueta makes way for Davide Zappacosta.
Chants of 'sacked in the morning' erupt from the away end, directed towards Sarri. Chelsea are set for another crushing defeat here.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER UNITED
75' A second change in as many minutes for United. Former Blue Juan Mata is replaced by Andreas Pereira.
Chelsea are really pushing here but United look as comfortable as they have all game long.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER UNITED
73' First change of the game from United. Alexis Sanchez is introduced onto the field in the place of Romelu Lukaku.
SUBSTITUTION - CHELSEA
71' Mateo Kovacic is replaced by Ross Barkley.
CHANCE
64' Hazard weaves his way into the box, and his left-footed shot is crucially blocked by Lindelof.
YELLOW CARD
60' Rüdiger is booked for a tackle from behind.
SUBSTITUTION - CHELSEA
58' It's a like-for-like switch as Pedro is replaced by Willian.
56' Pedro is through on goal but Shaw's sliding challenge claws the ball away, colliding with the on-rushing Romero in the process.
Nemanja Matic is treading on thin ice here. Already booked, the Serbian has committed two sloppy fouls in as many minutes, but receives nothing more than a stern warning from Kevin Friend.
51' Hazard's free-kick finds Luiz at the back post. The Brazilian heads across goal but United are able to clear.
49' United fly up the other end with Rashford, who wriggles away countless challenges on his way to the box before teeing up Lukaku, but the ball is intercepted before the Belgian can get his shot away.
CHANCE
48' Chelsea start the half well. Higuain's shot from a narrow angle is blocked by Shaw.
KICK-OFF
46' Hazard restarts the game at Stamford Bridge.
Both teams are out on the pitch - the restart will take place shortly.
HALF-TIME STATS
Chelsea have dominated possession, controlling 63% of the ball which has translated into five shots, two on target. United have used their possession more efficiently, mustering six shots and five on target.
The recent slump looks set to continue for Chelsea. Can they turn it around in the second period? Maurizio Sarri will certainly feel he needs to.
It was a fairly even half of football, but United have the lead so far thanks to headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, both of whom have been superb in the middle of the park.
HALF-TIME
Kevin Friend's whistle draws the first-half to a close.
GOAL - MANCHESTER UNITED - POGBA - 0-2
45' Provider turns to scorer as Pogba doubles United's lead on the brink of half-time!

Rashford sprints down the right and whips a cross straight onto the Frenchman's head. Arrizabalaga got a hand on the ball, but that wasn't enough.

41' Hazard looks in pain after a follow-through from Rashford caught him nastily above the knee.
CHANCE
38' Higuain holds off Smalling and is through on goal, before Shaw darts across to cut out the threat.
35' Pedro's cross-come-shot comes agonisingly close to creeping in at Romero's far post.
Herrera's deserved that goal. He's been one of the top performers so far tonight, particularly from a defensive standpoint, though his attacking qualities were displayed there with an intelligent run into the box to latch onto Pogba's inch-perfect cross.
GOAL - MANCHESTER UNITED - HERRERA - 0-1
31' That's the breakthrough for United!

Pogba picks the ball up on the left flank and puts in a sumptuous cross for Herrera, who heads across goal with ease.

25' Near embarrassment for Arrizabalaga, whose first touch after a back pass only took the ball closer to his own net.
22' Hazard wriggles his way to the byline and whips the ball across the box, but Romero gets down to claim the cross.
YELLOW CARD
21' Young enters the referee's book for a late challenge on Pedro - he will now miss the quarter-final should United progress.
19' Rashford's driven free-kick is easily saved by Arrizabalaga.
CHANCE
17' Azpilicueta crosses for Higuain whose header is misguided wide of Romero's goal.
CHANCE
16' Jorginho lofts a ball over the United defence which Higuain controls immaculately, but the angle caught up with the Argentine who couldn't muster a shot at goal.
YELLOW CARD
15' Matic is booked for a cynical foul on Hazard in midfield.
CHANCE
14' Herrera takes aim on the edge of the box and powers towards goal, but Arrizabalaga gets down well to save.
CHANCE
12' Hazard plays a one-two with Alonso and curls for the far post, but it's just wide.
CHANCE
11' David Luiz's powerful free-kick is troublesome for Romero, who parries straight into the path of Pedro but saves the follow-up effort.
CHANCE
9' A deep cross from Matic meets the head of Smalling, whose effort proves an easy save for Arrizabalaga.
It's been a fast-paced start to this game. Both sides are playing at a high tempo both with and without the ball.
CHANCE
4' Pogba lifts the ball to Lukaku who skies it over Arrizabalaga's goal.
2' Paul Pogba is caught offside from an indirect corner.
2' United attack down the left through Lukaku, but David Luiz clears the Belgian's cross for a corner.
KICK-OFF
1' Marcus Rashford gets us underway.
All corners of Stamford Bridge unite as a minute's applause in honour of Gordon Banks is held before kick-off.
The teams are in the tunnel and ready to take to the pitch. Kick-off is in approximately 5 minutes.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær comments
The United caretaker manager has spoken pre-game:

"It's an important game because it's a trophy that we can challenge for. Of course, away against Chelsea is one of the tougher opponents you can have.

"We're looking forward to it. Over the years, it's shown that this is a cup game that's always going to be a tight one.

"We know we have to defend well against a good Chelsea team, but then again we want to try to impose ourselves, try to control the tempo of the game, because we know they're a good team if they get their patterns going and if they get time on the ball."

Quarter-final draw
The teams are fighting it out for a place in the quarter-finals tonight. Here are the numbers assigned to each team for the draw later:

1 - Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 - Millwall

3 - Crystal Palace

4 - Manchester City

5 - Chelsea or Manchester United

6 - Swansea City

7 - Watford

8 - Brighton & Hove Albion

Both teams are out for their pre-match warm ups. The game will commence in roughly 20 minutes.
Last year's final repeated
The final of the 2018 FA Cup is being replicated here tonight.

Eden Hazard won it for Chelsea that day, with a 22nd minute penalty sinking Jose Mourinho's United.

Sanchez saga rolls on
Alexis Sanchez cited during the week that he's "not getting it" at Old Trafford. Solskjær described the 30-year old as a "bottle of ketchup - when it comes, it comes." The Chilean forward starts on the bench for the away side tonight.

Though he hasn't exactly shone in United colours so far, Sanchez could be useful tonight - he enjoys the FA Cup, notching the most goal contributions (19) of any player in the competition since his debut.

Points to prove
Both sides will be desperate to secure passage to the quarter-finals tonight. Chelsea's dip in league form means a cup run could be the saving grace for Maurizio Sarri, while the same applies to Solskjær's United who now look set to bow out of the Champions League at the hands of PSG.
He's a keeper
Chelsea have dropped usual cup goalkeeper Willy Caballero in favour of first-choice stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Meanwhile, United have kept faith in Sergio Romero, with David De Gea watching on from the bench - could that come back to haunt the Red Devils?
Manchester United line-up
Here's United's starting 11 and substitutes for tonight:

Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herra, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford.

Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Dalot, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Sanchez

Chelsea line-up
Here's the Blues' starting 11 and substitutes for tonight:

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud

That's it for now. Live commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's comments
The caretaker manager at Old Trafford reflected on the first loss of his tenure on Tuesday night:

"You have to bounce back at this club. You'll always have challenges, and away against Chelsea is one of the tougher challenges.

"We know there was a spell against PSG - seven, eight, nine or ten minutes - where we lost our way a bit. But apart from that, we weren't too bad defensively.

"We need to keep working on the way we want to play football. The way we approach the games will always be in the attacking, positive mind."

Gianfranco Zola's comments
The Chelsea assistant manager spoke on behalf of manager Maurizio Sarri before the game. Here's what he had to say:

"Nobody is pleased when you lose games the way we did recently. Not only the players, but the coaches and everyone. It's a moment when we've been alternating the results, going from one good performance to one bad one.

"We have to be consistent. We all know this, and it's important everyone understands the situation and is working on it - coaches, players, and the club.

"This is important. The unity facing the challenge will make the difference."

Manchester United team news
Attackers Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will both be sidelined for at least a fortnight to due groin and hamstring injuries respectively.

Also out of contention are full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian.

Chelsea team news
The fitness of numerous unnamed players will be monitored ahead of Monday evening's encounter.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed out on Thursday's trip to Sweden due to a back problem, while Marcos Alonso was rested - both are in line for a return.

Previous meeting
The two sides have met once already this season. Back in October, a brace from Anthony Martial overturned Antonio Rüdiger's opener before Ross Barkley equalised in the dying stages.

There was anguish among ecstasy at Stamford Bridge, as former United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho saw his Red Devils slip to 9th while the Blues climbed to 3rd on the day.

United catch blues at the Bridge

Stamford Bridge is far from a happy destination for United. They have lost seven of their last nine visits to SW6, failing to win any of those.

Varying form

Chelsea's last three Premier League games have consisted of a shock 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth, a 5-0 demolition job on Huddersfield and an embarrassing 6-0 loss at Manchester City. The Blues edged past Malmö FF in the 1st leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, United are enjoying a period of rejuvenation under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The Norwegian has masterminded 10 wins from 12 games in all competitions, but the first loss of his reign arrived on Tuesday against Paris Saint-Germain.

Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the Emirates FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Manchester United. I am Jake Horwood and I will be taking you through all the action.
