Dubravka wins North East Football Writers' Association player of the year 2018

Martin Dubravka picked up the top North East sporting award after just over a year at Newcastle United.

Since arriving from Sparta Prague in January 2018 and has won the Magpies points on his own, including on his debut against Manchester United.

Rafa Benitez made Dubravka's signing permanent in the summer for what must be seen as a bargain of just £4 million.

A huge honour

The Slovakian international has become one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League outside of the top six.

Dubravka picked up the North East Football Writers' Association award just days after the squad returned from a warm-weather training camp.

Newcastle's 'keeper said to Sky Sports: "It's amazing, I couldn't believe it."

Dubravka has struggled for consistent form in 2019, making errors in Newcastle's previous two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Feeling at home

Dubravka spoke after picking up his award: "I got the message that I won this trophy and I couldn't believe that, because I spent an amazing year here, but it is the first year, you know."

"It is an honour for me to be part of this great history and I know that fantastic players won this trophy before me, so I am very pleased with that."

The Slovakian has only been living on Tyneside for just over a year, but already feels at home.

Dubravka added: "Yes, I have to say that. (when asked if he feels comfortable on Tyneside)

"Everybody was very friendly to me here since I came and helped me in all cases, so every week, coming home from games, from travelling around, I feel like I deserve to be here."