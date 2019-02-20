Schalke 04 2-3 Manchester City as it happened: Late Sterling strike gives 10-man City lead going into second-leg
Follow live as Schalke host Manchester City in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Kick-off from the Veltins Arena at 20:00 GMT.
Schalke's only two shots on target all night were their penalties, as they set up too defensively against an attacking City outlet.
Despite being a man up for a large amount of the second 45, the Germans opted to sit back, deeper and deeper, and eventually suffered as a result
The English winger capitalises on a slip from Oczipka to tap past Fahrmann and give the away side a late lead.
A free-kick from 25 yards out is brilliantly planted past Fahrmann and into the top corner.
Schalke look happy to sit back and look to take a lead to the Etihad in three weeks time.
De Bruyne fires just wide from distance following a spell of possession on the edge of the Schalke area.
The away side seemed to have the game well under control, before two penalty decisions see the English champions behind at the break.
A high amount of pressure on the Schalke backline is eventually relieved as Bernardo fires over the bar from distance.
A free-kick in from Caligiuri sees Fernandinho bring down Sane, and incredibly the home side now have the chance to take the lead!
Penalty to Schalke!
VAR taking a long time to check for a potential spot-kick.
Caligiuri handles the ball on the edge of his own box whilst challenging Sterling - free-kick in a dangerous position.
Fernandinho plays a ball through the lines to David Silva, who plays a quick one-two with Sterling before entering the box and just about being closed down before managing to get a shot away.
Fahrmann looks to play the ball out to Sane, however, the defender has his pocket picked on the edge of his own area by David Silva, who simply squares the ball to Aguero for a tap in.
As for the visitors, Nicolas Otamendi starts in the absence of John Stones, whilst captain Vincent Kompany returns to the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.
Domenico Tedesco's men also remain in the DFB-Pokal as well as the Champions League, despite their disappointing league campaign.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Sane, Aguero.
The Blues again have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this one, with Claudio Bravo the only long-term absentee, whilst Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy near returns following their lengthy layoffs.
The Miners will also be without Breel Embolo, the forward has been a long term absentee from the Blues with a fractured foot.
Schalke finished second in the Bundesliga last season, although have had a season to forget in the league so far. The side from the Veltins Arena have won just one of their last five and currently sit 14th, 18 points off the top four.
Pep Guardiola's men, however, currently sit top of the Premier League, with many tipping them to make it two league titles in a row.
City lost their opening game before going on to top their group - winning four of their next five games, whilst Schalke only finished second to FC Porto, also losing just one of their six matchups.
