Schalke 04 2-3 Manchester City as it happened: Late Sterling strike gives 10-man City lead going into second-leg

Schalke 04 2-3 Manchester&nbsp;City as it happened: Late Sterling strike gives 10-man City lead going into second-leg
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Follow live as Schalke host Manchester City in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Kick-off from the Veltins Arena at 20:00 GMT. 

City much the better side
Despite only winning by one late goal, it was clear throughout the contest that City were the better side.

Schalke's only two shots on target all night were their penalties, as they set up too defensively against an attacking City outlet. 

Full-time: Schalke 2-3 Man City
City will take a lead back to the Etihad, following a late blitz of the Schalke goal.

Despite being a man up for a large amount of the second 45, the Germans opted to sit back, deeper and deeper, and eventually suffered as a result 

Five additional minutes
There will be five additional minutes at the end of the 90.
GOAL! City lead at the death! 2-3
With just a few seconds of normal time to play, Sterling has put 10-man City in the lead!

The English winger capitalises on a slip from Oczipka to tap past Fahrmann and give the away side a late lead. 

88'
Harit also replaces Uth for Schalke. 
87'
De Bruyne is replaced by Zinchenko.
GOAL! City equalise! 2-2
Against his former club, Sane fires City level!

A free-kick from 25 yards out is brilliantly planted past Fahrmann and into the top corner. 

82'
Despite being down to 10 men, City are continuing to dominate possession.

Schalke look happy to sit back and look to take a lead to the Etihad in three weeks time. 

78'
Skrzybski replaces McKennie for the home side, whilst Aguero is, perhaps surprisingly, replaced by Sane.
77'
Bernardo cuts inside from the right, dummying a shot several times before finally unleashing towards Fahrmann's goal - just over the bar 
74'
De Bruyne looks to fire under the wall, although clips the feet of the jumping Schalke players, who manage to deflect the ball wide. 
73'
Sane is booked for bringing Bernardo down on the edge of the area - a dangerous position to give away a free-kick. 
69'
David Silva is replaced by Kompany as City look to plug the gap left by Otamendi's red card. 
68' City red card!
A second yellow card for Otamendi as he fouls Burgstaller!
65'
Substitution for Schalke - Burgstaller replaces Mendyl.
63'
Half-hearted penalty appeals as Bernardo goes down in the box - nothing given. 
58'
Guardiola's men continuing to knock on the door. Dominating practically all of the possession, and it's looking a matter of time until they equalise right now. 
52'
Walker plays the ball into Aguero, who skips past Sane before striking wide from distance. 
49'
Caligiuri plays a teasing ball into the area, beating both City fullbacks although just too much of a stretch for Uth to get a foot on the ball. 
47'
City straight on the front-foot from the off.

De Bruyne fires just wide from distance following a spell of possession on the edge of the Schalke area. 

Back underway!
Aguero kicks us back off in the second-half!
Teams back out
The teams have re-emerged from the tunnel and we're almost ready for kick-off in the second-half. 
Half-time: Schalke 2-1 Man City
Somehow, City go into half-time behind.

The away side seemed to have the game well under control, before two penalty decisions see the English champions behind at the break. 

45+4'
City back on the front foot looking to get level before half-time.

A high amount of pressure on the Schalke backline is eventually relieved as Bernardo fires over the bar from distance. 

Five additional minutes
The referee has added on an extra five minutes to the first half - a fair amount of stoppage time given the amount of VAR checks throughout the half.
GOAL! Schalke lead! 2-1
Bentaleb again fires past Ederson from the spot - Schalke lead!
43'
Another penalty for Schalke!

A free-kick in from Caligiuri sees Fernandinho bring down Sane, and incredibly the home side now have the chance to take the lead!

GOAL! Schalke equalise! 1-1
Bentaleb steps up to the spot and sends Ederson the wrong way, firing the home side back into the game against the run of play.
36'
After two and a half minutes of checking, the referee points to the spot.

Penalty to Schalke!

34'
Appeals for a penalty as Caligiuri fires towards goal and strikes Otamendi on the arm.

VAR taking a long time to check for a potential spot-kick.

33'
De Bruyne strikes the resulting free-kick from distance on target, however straight into the grateful hands of Fahrmann. 
32'
City continuing to dominate the vast majority of possession.

Caligiuri handles the ball on the edge of his own box whilst challenging Sterling  - free-kick in a dangerous position. 

25'
Following Silva's chance, Schalke break down the other end with Uth, who looks to bend one from distance past Ederson although fires just wide. 
24'
A chance for a second for City.

Fernandinho plays a ball through the lines to David Silva, who plays a quick one-two with Sterling before entering the box and just about being closed down before managing to get a shot away.

22'
Schalke look to respond quickly as Caligiuri earns a corner off Laporte, although a poor delivery sees the ball easily cleared.
GOAL! City take the lead! 0-1
Terrible error from Schalke.

Fahrmann looks to play the ball out to Sane, however, the defender has his pocket picked on the edge of his own area by David Silva, who simply squares the ball to Aguero for a tap in. 

16'
De Bruyne fires from goalwards from distance, although Fahrmann comfortably saves with the strike that was straight at him.
15'
The Miners starting to get a foot on the ball for the first time in the game, knocking the ball around confidently, however unable to pose any real threat to the Citizens backline. 
13'
A rare attack from Schalke sees McKennie break down the right, although Laporte gets ahead of the winger and efficiently cuts out any threat.
7'
A well-worked City set piece sees David Silva cross in from the left, before Aguero meets the cross with the header that Fahrmann tips over the bar - the sky blues knocking on the door. 
5'
Perhaps as expected, the game has begun with City dominating almost all of the possession. The home side seem happy to let Guardiola's men have the ball.
2'
A long ball over the top from de Bruyne sees Aguero with the first half-chance of the game, although he is quickly closed down by both Schalke centre-backs. 
1'
We're underway in the Veltins arena!
Nastasic starts vs former club
Former City man Matija Nastasic starts against his former club, he'll undoubtedly be put to the test throughout the night against a strong City outfit.

As for the visitors, Nicolas Otamendi starts in the absence of John Stones, whilst captain Vincent Kompany returns to the bench. 

Team news is in!
Schalke XI: Fahrmann, McKennie, Mendyl, Nastasic, Uth, Serdar, Bentaleb, Caligiuri, Oczipka, Sane, Bruma.

 

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Team news to follow
I'll be back closer to kick-off with more news from the Veltins Arena, starting with team news from 19:00 GMT. 
Quadruple still on
Following victory over Newport County at the weekend, City remain in contention to achieve an unprecedented quadruple this season, with a Carabao Cup final to play later in the week, and still being well in the hunt for the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup.

Domenico Tedesco's men also remain in the DFB-Pokal as well as the Champions League, despite their disappointing league campaign.

Predicted XI's
Schalke 04 predicted XI: Fahrmann; Caligiuri, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka; Bentaleb, McKennie, Harit, Konoplyanka; Kutucu, Burgstaller.

Man City predicted XI:  Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

No fresh concerns for City
Following a tough start to the season on the injury front, Pep Guardiola's side have remained relatively trouble-free in recent months.

The Blues again have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this one, with Claudio Bravo the only long-term absentee, whilst Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy near returns following their lengthy layoffs.

Injury-hit home side
Schalke are expected to be without Steven SkrzybskiAlessandro Schopf and Benjamin Stambouli, as these three players have missed the past four games with injuries.

The Miners will also be without Breel Embolo, the forward has been a long term absentee from the Blues with a fractured foot.

Differing league form
Despite strong campaigns in Europe, domestically, in the league, these two have had very different form.

Schalke finished second in the Bundesliga last season, although have had a season to forget in the league so far. The side from the Veltins Arena have won just one of their last five and currently sit 14th, 18 points off the top four. 

Pep Guardiola's men, however, currently sit top of the Premier League, with many tipping them to make it two league titles in a row. 

Both with strong group stage campaigns
Both of these sides will go into the game with confidence, following successful group stage campaigns last year.

City lost their opening game before going on to top their group - winning four of their next five games, whilst Schalke only finished second to FC Porto, also losing just one of their six matchups.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Schalke 04 vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds. 
