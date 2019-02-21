Pochettino looks ahead to an important week after a welcomed ten day break 

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Burnley in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League.

Ahead of the clash, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media from Hotspur Way.

The Argentine looked ahead of what is going to be a vital week for Spurs' title race ambitions.

Huge week ahead

Tottenham's last league came almost two weeks ago in an impressive 3-1 victory over Leicester City.

Pochettino insisted Spurs must pick up from where they left off should they maintain their title ambitions.

"For us, the most important game is Saturday, not the games after. For me the most important game is Burnley," Pochettino said.

Since the victory over the Foxes, Spurs thumped Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League first leg tie to give them a healthy advantage over the Bundesliga leaders.

"If we’re capable to win the three points there we’re going to see the game against Chelsea in a different way.

"I think it’s so important to win and that the mentality is good.

"I hope in the ten days we had to work, I translated the message: don't think about Chelsea, Arsenal or Dortmund, it’s only about focusing on Burnley because it’s going to be tough," the Argentine added.

Burnley will provide a tough test

Before Spurs' back-to-back London derbies they will face league strugglers in Sean Dyche's Burnley.

After a sensational season in the last campaign, the Clarets have struggled to replicate their heroics which secured them a seventh-place finish.

"Like always, we're going to find a very aggressive team. That's going to be the key – to match their aggressivity and challenge in this aspect and then try to impose our way to play," Poch said.

Burnley have recently picked up some form which has seen them gain a three-point gap on the drop zone.

"It's going to be tough, we know very well. We struggled a little bit to beat them in December. I remember we scored a late goal to break them down in the end, but they did so well against us.

"Now they're in a better period than they were in that game. Always we're confident and trust in ourselves but we know very well that they’re doing well and it's going to be tough to beat them," he added.

A welcomed break

Spurs have enjoyed a 10-day break since their last game which has come as a welcomed surprise.

However, Pochettino said it the break has to be backed up by positive results.

"If we have good results, sure it was fantastic and amazing. If not, we're going to talk about how it's negative to have this break," Poch said.

After Spurs' game on 9 March, they will enjoy a three-week break until they face Liverpool on 31 March.

"For me, it's always positive. It's positive because it provides the team the chance to breathe a little bit, to rest but in the same time to work hard, to try to improve different aspects of the team.

"It's so important. I am a person who believes you can use this period to help the team to play better, to improve in situations, collectively and individually.

"I think we try to provide the team in all aspects, the capacity to perform in the best way," the 46-year-old concluded.