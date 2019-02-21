Pochettino describes Harry Kane as an "animal" as he's set for return against Burnley

Harry Kane is expected to return from his ankle ligament injury as Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley in the Premier League.

Ahead of the clash, Mauricio Pochettino described his main striker as an "animal" following his speedy recovery to fitness.

Spurs have had a welcomed 10-day break after their victory last week against Borussia Dortmund.

He's an animal

Harry Kane limped off the pitch following defeat to Manchester United with an ankle ligament injury.

The England captain was expected to return to training in March but the 25-year-old is expected to feature in Saturday's squad.

"No, he's not ahead of schedule but everyone knows that Harry is an animal, he wants to be ready as soon as possible," Pochettino said.

Kane has scored 14 times in the league this season and is still only three goals off the top scorer Sergio Aguero.

Embed from Getty Images

"He made everything to try to recover and of course, the injury that he suffered is tough to recover from but it's more the possibility that when you push you push.

"In some injuries, you cannot push too much, because you need to be careful. When it's a massive injury it's completely different. We're so happy that in the last ten days he was fantastic, back in training again, and he can be available again.

"It's going to be a massive impact for everyone," the Argentine added.

Kane looking fit

The Spurs striker returned from his warm-weather training camp last week and has got two weeks of first-team training under his belt.

"He's good, he's very good," Pochettino said.

The last time Kane played away to Burnley he scored a hat trick so he will be eager to replicate that form.

Embed from Getty Images

"I think we need to assess him in one more training session tomorrow and then decide.

"But I think he's doing well, I'm happy with him and maybe he'll be available to be part of the squad on Saturday," he added.

Eager to play

Despite being sidelined for over a month, Kane is said to be raring to get back into the starting XI.

However, Pochettino has refused to indicate whether Kane will start.

"Yeah, but I don't care if he feels ready or wants to play or not, like another player," said Pochettino.

The game against Burnley is just the start of what will be a hectic week for Spurs with games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund all to follow.

Embed from Getty Images

"I'll decide with my coaching staff, with the doctor and the medical staff and sports science staff.

"Always with every player that came from an injury or illness, it's about the structure, when it's possible to play or not.

"Of course, if you ask him 10 days ago he was ready to play! But in the end the last word is always myself. I take the risk, the decision and everything that is going on in the team," he added.