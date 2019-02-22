Burnley vs Tottenham: Live  Stream Commentary

Burnley vs Tottenham: Live&nbsp; Stream Commentary
(Getty Images)

Live commentary of Burnley's clash with Tottenham Hotspurs at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon (12:30 GMT), Joshua Kerr reports.

Joshua Kerr
We will be back with the live commentary closer to kick-off where we will bring you the latest team news and updates from both managers as soon as we get it so stay tuned before the big game on Saturday 12:30 GMT.
"He's not ahead of schedule but everyone knows that Harry is an animal, he wants to be ready as soon as possible," Pochettino added.

"In some injuries, you cannot push too much, because you need to be careful. When it's a massive injury it's completely different.

"We're so happy that in the last 10 days he was fantastic, back in training again, and he can be available again. It's going to be a massive impact for everyone."

"I don't care if he wants to play or not," Pochettino said. "If you ask him 10 days ago he was ready to play.

"Every player that came from an injury or illness, it's about the structure, when he's possible to play or not."

Harry Kane 'an animal' according to Poch
Pochettino has lauded his irreplaceable and Premier League club record goalscorer Harry Kane as "an animal" but insisted he will decide when his star striker returns from an ankle ligament injury.

Kane has been out of action since 13 January but is back in training and will be keen to return at Burnley on Saturday. 

 

Mauricio Pochettino quotes
Spur's Argentine boss also spoke to the media ahead of their lengthy trip to Lancashire. 

Spurs have finished third, second and third in the last three seasons under Poch, and can move within two points of leaders City and Liverpool with a win at Turf Moor.

City await a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea this weekend, while Liverpool face a daunting trip to Old Trafford to face off against Man United on Sunday.




Spurs defeat the turnaround for Burnley
Dyche believes the clubs misfortunes took a massive u-turn when they were beaten by a stoppage-time time winner from Eriksen.

The Clarets have since only lost once at home and have beaten West Ham, Huddersfield, Fulham and Brighton respectively. 

"I did say at that time the team we were looking different. The energy and belief in what we were doing was coming back and I am very pleased to say that mentality continued," said Dyche.

"From the performances and the tactical side, they have sharpened up and continue to do so.

"If you add that energy, drive and relentless nature, we look somewhat back to where we were and that has followed with good results."

"We've been heavily questioned this season, myself and the team," added Dyche.

"To come out of that with a good run of performances and results is very pleasing.

"The players are certainly grounded enough to know there is more to come and we have got to continue in that vein."

Dyche pleased with team's emphatic turnaround
Burnley are unbeaten in the Premier League since they were humbled 5-1 at home by Everton on Boxing Day and have since gained 15 points from their last seven league games.

The Clarets have firmly put an end to their start to the season as well as subsequent criticism that was thrown towards the team, with Burnley 15th in the league going into game week 27, having previously been stuck in a dogfight and routed in the relegation zone.

"He does more or less everything. For all people say, 'is he really quick', a lot of centre-forwards are, but he is quick with his brain, he's quick in is movement and he sees things really quickly.

"[But] it has been proven that they are not just a Harry Kane Tottenham. They have some top players and that has been proven while Harry Kane has been missing.

"But it's fair to say, he adds to it without a shadow of a doubt."

Sean Dyche quotes
Ahead of the clash Dyche couldn't help but praise his fellow countryman Harry Kane and the Three Lion's skipper's ability but insisted Spurs were by no means a one-man team ahead of the big clash on Saturday.

"He's a top striker, although they have fared pretty well without him. He is one of the best around when fit," Dyche said of Kane ahead of the match 12:30 GMT.

Danny Rose has been suffering from illness and will await late checks to monitor the Englishman's progress, while Alli still remains sidelined following a hamstring issue sustained at Craven Cottage.
Ben Davies was also back in training after a groin problem and could feature following Jan Vertongen's recent immaculate cover at left-back in recent games - including a performance against Dortmund that earnt the Belgian his first ever Champions League goal and the competition's player of the week.
Spurs Team News
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recovered from his ankle injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley and could be back to make his first appearance in five weeks following the England captains return to first-team training. 
The Clarets will also be without Steven Defour who remains sidelined with a calf injury.
Burnley Team News
Burnley wingers Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundson are both fit despite missing the win at Brighton through muscle injuries.



Pochettino was full of praise for his magical Korean superstar whom the Argentine feels in the absence of Kane and Alli have left no-one in doubt as to Son's undeniable quality. 

"Sonny I think is a player who is very well rated by everyone. Of course, since November he's been doing a fantastic job for us.

"Of course after the Asian Cup, he's scoring goals and helping in a very delicate situation for us when different players were injured and I think he stepped up and is doing a fantastic job. I hope he can continue in the same way."

Fantastic Son!
If Burnley have a key man to thank for their recent inspiring form then the same would apply for Spurs and a certain South Korean national icon Son Heung-Min. The Lilywhites forward has been dazzling in recent weeks for Pochettino and his side, with 11 goals in his last 13 league games. 

 

Often heralded as one of the league's most underrated players, Son has been fundamental to Spur's recent success in the absence of both Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

 

The 26-year-old fan favourite has since propelled Tottenham to only five points off top spot and with a game in hand still on City. Since his return from the Asian Cup, Son has been involved in four successive wins for Spurs and is deservedly on his way to a nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award for his outstanding efforts.

Heaton the man of the hour
The host's recent exhilarating form has largely been down to the return of their club-captain Tom Heaton who returned between the sticks for Burnley as the 32-year-old has reaffirmed himself as the club's number one goalkeeper replacing Joe Hart following over a year out through injury after the goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder back in 2017.

 

Since his return, Heaton has only leaked six goals in seven league appearances - only bettered by United and City - and the England international has racked up three clean sheets already matching the efforts of Joe Harts in just over half the number of games.

Since that defeat at Wembley, Burnley have only lost once on the road - also in the capital against Arsenal - and have only conceded four goals in four away appearances. Also, Dyche remains the only Premier League manager to have taken points from Ole Gunner Solskaer since the Norwegian's appointment in December 2018 when Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were on the scoresheet to earn a rare point at Old Trafford. 
The reverse fixture between the two teams was settled in the dying moments at Wembley with Christian Eriksen scoring a 91st-minute winner to snatch a crucial three points for the Lilywhites against a brave Burnley outfit.
Meanwhile, Sean Dyche and his team are also enjoying an impressive run of their own having remained undefeated in their last seven league outings. The Clarets recently crept away from the gloom of danger having returned from Chris Hughton's Brighton with an impressive 3-1 victory in the south coast.
It's been quite a few weeks for Mauricio Pochettino and his team who have had 10 days to prepare for their latest league encounter. The visitors will be making the 250 mile trip to Turf Moor in fine form having won their previous three league matches as well as an emphatic 3-0 Champions League triumph over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.
The Clarets welcome Spurs to Turf Moor on Saturday with the Lilywhites arriving in Lancashire with the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table to two points as Mauricio Pochettino looks to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City. 
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of another Premier League instalment as Burnley host title-challengers Tottenham Hotspur with all the action live from Turf Moor. I am Joshua Kerr and I will be taking you through all of the action.
