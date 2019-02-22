Burnley vs Tottenham: Live Stream Commentary
Live commentary of Burnley's clash with Tottenham Hotspurs at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon (12:30 GMT), Joshua Kerr reports.
"In some injuries, you cannot push too much, because you need to be careful. When it's a massive injury it's completely different.
"We're so happy that in the last 10 days he was fantastic, back in training again, and he can be available again. It's going to be a massive impact for everyone."
"Every player that came from an injury or illness, it's about the structure, when he's possible to play or not."
Kane has been out of action since 13 January but is back in training and will be keen to return at Burnley on Saturday.
Spurs have finished third, second and third in the last three seasons under Poch, and can move within two points of leaders City and Liverpool with a win at Turf Moor.
City await a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea this weekend, while Liverpool face a daunting trip to Old Trafford to face off against Man United on Sunday.
The Clarets have since only lost once at home and have beaten West Ham, Huddersfield, Fulham and Brighton respectively.
"I did say at that time the team we were looking different. The energy and belief in what we were doing was coming back and I am very pleased to say that mentality continued," said Dyche.
"From the performances and the tactical side, they have sharpened up and continue to do so.
"If you add that energy, drive and relentless nature, we look somewhat back to where we were and that has followed with good results."
"To come out of that with a good run of performances and results is very pleasing.
"The players are certainly grounded enough to know there is more to come and we have got to continue in that vein."
The Clarets have firmly put an end to their start to the season as well as subsequent criticism that was thrown towards the team, with Burnley 15th in the league going into game week 27, having previously been stuck in a dogfight and routed in the relegation zone.
"[But] it has been proven that they are not just a Harry Kane Tottenham. They have some top players and that has been proven while Harry Kane has been missing.
"But it's fair to say, he adds to it without a shadow of a doubt."
"He's a top striker, although they have fared pretty well without him. He is one of the best around when fit," Dyche said of Kane ahead of the match 12:30 GMT.
"Sonny I think is a player who is very well rated by everyone. Of course, since November he's been doing a fantastic job for us.
"Of course after the Asian Cup, he's scoring goals and helping in a very delicate situation for us when different players were injured and I think he stepped up and is doing a fantastic job. I hope he can continue in the same way."
Often heralded as one of the league's most underrated players, Son has been fundamental to Spur's recent success in the absence of both Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
The 26-year-old fan favourite has since propelled Tottenham to only five points off top spot and with a game in hand still on City. Since his return from the Asian Cup, Son has been involved in four successive wins for Spurs and is deservedly on his way to a nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award for his outstanding efforts.
Since his return, Heaton has only leaked six goals in seven league appearances - only bettered by United and City - and the England international has racked up three clean sheets already matching the efforts of Joe Harts in just over half the number of games.