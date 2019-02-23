Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream Score in Carabao Cup final 2019
Defending champions Manchester City take on struggling rivals Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with both teams looking to scoop up the first piece silverware up for grabs this season.
Team news to follow
I'll be back closer to kick-off with more news from Wembley Stadium, starting with team news from 1530 GMT.
Predicted XI's
Chelsea predicted XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard.
Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Gundogan, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.
Quadruple still on for Pep's record-chasing City
With an away victory over Schalke 04 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, City remain on course for a clean sweep of titles this season. Victory over Sarri's team at Wembley could provide a much needed spark for the rest of their campaign.
City, Chelsea sweat on injury concerns
Pep Guardiola will be made to wait over the availability of Gabriel Jesus (hamstring), John Stones (groin) and Benjamin Mendy (knee). The Spanish tactician has also remained coy on whether Arijanet Muric will start the final.
Chelsea are likely to be without the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who missed their Europa League clash with Malmo with a hamstring problem. Winger Pedro and right back Davide Zappacosta are doubtful due to illness.
City cruising while Chelsea in crisis
While Manchester City are racking up the goals and fighting on all four fronts for an unprecedented quadruple, Chelsea have been in a bit of a rut. A series of unconvincing performances has seen Maurizio Sarri lose the support of some Chelsea supporters, with their misery being compounded by a one year transfer ban imposed by FIFA yesterday.
The run up
Chelsea had a significantly more challenging route to the final than their opponents. The Blues will head to Wembley having seen off Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Derby County and Liverpool. City meanwhile defeated Burton Albion, Leicester City, Fulham and Oxford United.
Differing fortunes
Manchester City look to be the favourites in this game, coming into the final having won five on the bounce. Chelsea meanwhile are staggering, with two UEFA Europa League victories over Swedish side Malmo punctuated by losses to Manchester City (0-6) and Manchester United (0-2).
Welcome to Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Blog
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final 2019. I'm Jay Parmar and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds.