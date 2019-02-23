Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Huge victory for Magpies on a day where Almiròn steals the show

Newcastle United's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town has dragged the Magpies up to 14th place in the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez's men have moved four points from the drop zone but it remains tight amongst the bottom eight.

Goals from Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez sealed the points for the Toon but it was Miguel Almiròn who shone on Tyneside.

Story of the game

A positive start from the visitors stunned the Magpies who were pinned inside their own half for the opening five minutes.

However, Miguel Almirón's first touch of the ball in his new home sparked the Toon Army into life.

The 25-year-old caught the Terriers on the counter-attack and raced clear of the defence.

With just Jonas Lössl to beat the Paraguayan chipped the ball over the stranded goalkeeper but agonisingly saw his attempt bounce back off the post and Rondon also hit the woodwork with the rebound.

Almost the dream start for the St. James' debutant as the Magpies caught the away side with just three men back - an indication of where Jan Siewert's side have gone wrong this season.

The Magpies were in the ascendancy following Almiròn's attempt and Rondon saw his close-ranged effort denied by Lössl.

Huddersfield were clearly aware of the threat Almiròn was posing as Tommy Smith's heavy foul on the Paraguayan was deemed a straight red card.

As if the Terriers didn't have enough to deal with, Smith's red card piled the pressure on the relegation-doomed side.

It was becoming a one-man show as Almiròn had took a firm grip on the game proving to be a constant threat to Siewert's men.

Seconds before Kevin Friend blew for half time, Rondon squandered a golden opportunity as he headed wide from a matter of yards out.

Straight from the whistle of the second-half, Rondon made up for his earlier issed chance to put the Magpies ahead.

A lovely switch from Matt Ritchie saw a scramble in the box but the Venezuelan slammed the ball past Lössl inside the box.

Just five minutes later, Ayoze Perez doubled the lead for the Magpies with a superb driven finish.

Similarly to the first goal, a long switch was headed back into the box by Deandre Yedlin and clinically put away by the Spaniard.

United were showing their dominance as they looked for a third goal to kill any chance of an away comeback.

Almiròn threaded a through ball into the feet of Perez who somehow managed to miss from a matter of yards.

Newcastle were playing some sensational football with Kenedy almost wrapping up the game but the Brazillian saw his volley thunder off the crossbar.

Takeaways from the game

Impressive Almiròn

On his St. James' Park debut, the record signing did not shy away. His first touch was met by an almighty roar from the Gallowgate end which set him up nicely for what was to come.

Flair on the ball and pace running of Rondon - exactly what the fans had been asking for and a superb performance was almost sealed with a stunning goal.

Second half thumping

Straight from the off, it was Newcastle who showed the desire and fight needed to get the points from the game.

In what was a huge game against their relegation rivals, Rafael Benitez's men stepped up when it was needed.

Three huge points after results went in favour of the Toon Army.

Terriers season summed up

It was a bright start from the visiting side but as often the case they found themselves short at the back.

Almiròn proved a danger throughout the game and Smith's attempt to nullify the threat proved too full on by Kevin Friend and the defender was shown a straight red card.

From then on, their fate in the game seemed set.

For a side which has only scored 14 goals all season, their set up was surprisingly attack-minded which proved their downfall.

Man of the Match - Miguel Almiròn

It was a sensational display from the record-signing for Newcastle on his home debut.

He looked to prove his worth as he brought a new lease of flair to Newcastle's attack.

For a long time now, the Magpies have lacked an attacking midfielder who could play off the back of Rondon but the Paraguayan showed signs of being that man.

It is still early days of the 25-year-old's Tyneside career but they are bright indications being shown.