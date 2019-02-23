Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham Hotspur have travelled north for today's lunchtime kick-off against Burnley at Turf Moor.

There is under an hour to go till kick-off, Spurs have released their starting XI.

Spurs are playing a very similar formation to the one they used against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, 10 days ago. There are changes to that squad with returns for Danny Rose and Harry Kane

Spurs lineup: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

The early return of Harry Kane

The big team news is the return of Harry Kane to Spurs' starting XI. Kane was meant to be out injured with ankle ligament issues until at least the end of March but he returns today against Burnley.

The striker has been absent for seven weeks and was expected to return to training at some point in March but his return could not have come at a better time, given Spurs' next three matches.

Kane scored a hat-trick at Turf Moor in last year's fixture, so it will be interesting to see if he can repeat the feat and get back amongst the Golden Boot race.

With a huge week ahead for the Lilywhites, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping Kane can get back into goalscoring form in time for their games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Foyth and Aurier rewarded

You would be forgiven to think that given that Spurs' last fixture was 10 days ago, there would be greater rotation in the side.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has rewarded the performances of Juan Foyth and Serge Aurier by starting them both again today.

Aurier looks to be playing in a similar role to where he was against Borussia Dortmund. Foyth was superb in the win against Dortmund and it is no surprise he keeps his place.

Three at the back again for Spurs

Given how well the system worked against Dortmund, it is little surprise that Pochettino has stuck with this system today.

The only difference today though is that Rose is taking up the left-wing back role, meaning that Jan Vertonghen drops back into his usual spot of centre back role.

Davinson Sanchez is the one who drops out but the Colombian is not in the 18 man squad whatsoever which is going to lead to some injury concerns.

Ivorian Serge Aurier is trusted again at right wing-back, but former Burnley man, Kieran Trippier is not in the matchday squad with Kyle Walker-Peters the replacement right back on the bench.