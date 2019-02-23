Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score Stream in Premier League 2018/19
Follow text commentary of the premier league fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kick off is at 15:00.
Full auto refresh in 60
Team News
Bournemouth welcome back Nathaniel Clyne after he missed the game against Liverpool as they are his parent club. Charlie Daniels also returns after he missed the Liverpool game due to personal reasons. Callum Wilson, David Brookes, Simon Francis and Lewis Cook are all still out for Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas will be assessed before the game.
Wolves have no injuries to worry about ahead of this game.
Last time they met
The last time these two sides met Wolves won 2-0 at Molineux. Raul Jimenez scored early on to make it 1-0 and Ivan Cavaleiro scored deep into injury time to double the hosts lead.
Recent Form
Bournemouth have won two out of their last five games, but both of those wins have come at home so they will be hoping to carry on their fine home form. They are unbeaten in their last 4 premier league games at home.
Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and have won four out of their last games.
Last Time Out
Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 away at Liverpool and never really looked like getting any kind of result. They will be looking for a response on home soil.
Wolves were in F.A cup action and secured a 1-0 win away at Bristol City to put them into the quarter finals.
Welcome!
Hello, I'm Jack Witham and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of this Premier League fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.