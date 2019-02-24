Notts Forest vs Derby Preview: More than local pride at stake

The East Midlands derby not only represents the battle between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire’s premier sides but also underpins the difficulties forthcoming for those clubs that drop down from England’s premier division.

Perennial underachievers when it comes to equating their ambitions into success, neither Nottingham Forest or Derby County have tasted Premier League football for over a decade. And neither side can afford defeat in this clash if they are to achieve their goals this season.

Short of their target

Whilst the disparity between the experience of the two managers could not be greater, there is barely anything to choose between the league positions. The visitors sit just two places and four points above their local rivals, albeit with a game in hand. But both sides are adrift of the playoff places.

Such status underpins recent contests between the sides. Three of the last four meetings have ended in draws, the last two of which without any goals, whilst five red cards in the last seven fixtures suggest there has been more flight than flair when the clubs collide.

Yet Forest, once the greatest team in European football, must surely concede that Derby have been the more effective side in recent years, underpinned by five clean sheets in the last six for the Rams against their famous foes. The more Western side have also been much closer to promotion in recent seasons that their Eastern rivals.

The issue for Derby is that their current position is becoming all to familiar in the Spring months of the season. Common occurrences plaguing their ambitions with a mystifying pattern that sees them start positively before dropping off the pace and falling at the final hurdle. Is perennial winner Frank Lampard capable of turning the tide?

Embed from Getty Images

Reflections of their managers

These two teams are virtually reflections of those at the helm. Forest play with bite and a fight synonymous of how their two club legends went into battle - Martin O’Neil and Roy Keane won’t settle for anything less in this fixture that means more than pride.

Keane went to war numerous times with Lampard in the Premier League - ironically the target for both individuals with their respective clubs. Yet Lampard played with grace, poise and creativity, an image of this Derby side.

Such styles could work in favour of either team. Forest may well bully their opponents out of the contest against a vocal backdrop. They are adept at stealing the ball from their opponents but will have to be wary of not getting carried away with the occasion. With interceptions and tackles comes the risk of fouls and Forest have conceded eleven goals from set-pieces this season. Derby have netted ten.

Attacking prowess

Both sides like to pass the ball but in different ways. Forest enjoy a patient approach, whilst Derby look to spring forward with pace. In Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence (if fit to play) the visitors have two energetic attacking midfielders, although the hosts will be looking for Jack Colback to pull the strings in the engine room with Joe Lolley providing the creativity further forward.

Expect the ball to be on the floor for the majority of the contest, something that will work in the favour of two of the best finishers in the league - Lewis Grabban has 15 goals to his name this season whilst Jack Marriott is always a threat at the opposite end of the pitch.

Forest are hopeful that Matty Cash will return from injury in time for Monday evening’s fixture whilst Derby could do with Lawrence being passed fit in the absence of Mason Mount. Kelle Roos will start between the sticks again with Scott Carson still injured.

The equation is simple - win and the chances of developing momentum at the most important of the season grow significantly. Lose and it could be the beginning of the end for the playoff dream - possibly at the expense of your greatest rivals.