Fans Forum: Why the East Midlands derby means so much

Sunday evening...a time of relaxation ahead of a week of work and an opportunity to reflect upon the weekend's results. But not if you are a Nottingham Forest or Derby County fan...

Matt Lincoln (Forest) and Dave Sheldon (Derby) may regularly enjoy a Sunday roast around the family dinner table but this one came with a bit of extra taste to the gravy. Nobody wants to lose the East Midlands derby, partly to maintain the bragging rights on the family WhatsApp group, but Monday evening's fixture breeds added importance.

"Forest have to win"

Just four points and Birmingham City separate the two clubs who are each within six points of the playoff places. With the objective in sight for both teams, victory against their arch-rivals could spur a winning streak at a vital stage of the season.

Dave explained that "Derby haven't been playing well recently and a win would kick-start their playoff hopes."

But Matt believes it is win or bust for the hosts. "Forest have to win to stay in with a shout - nothing else will do. I think Derby can get away with a draw and still continue to push for promotion. A win against your rivals with 12 games to go will give that team a lot of confidence."

Added spice to what is already an epic rivalry. Dave points to the importance of winning the Brian Clough Trophy as an extra incentive - a century-old piece of silverware utilised over the last decade to commemorate the manager who had such a great career for both clubs. Derby have retained the trophy for over 1,000 days since March 2016 - the longest period since its inception in 2007.

Matt agrees that it adds to the derby drama. "It's the atmosphere created by the fact your neighbours are so close and having a trophy on the line always means something."

Keane vs Lampard

Two Premier League legends will greet each other between the dugouts on Monday and Matt believes the one on his side could prove to be the psychological difference for the home side. "Home advantage and Roy Keane's experience and passion in big derbies gives us the edge."

Yet Dave believes Frank Lampard can utilise a dip in form to his advantage. "The recent cup defeat and a poor league result against Millwall should spur the players on to do better."

The tight nature of this contest is underpinned by both fans going for a 2-1 win either way. Matt points to Lewis Grabban as having "Premier League talent" whilst Dave believes Harry Wilson's set-piece ability could make a difference.

"He's been a bit below par recently but with a more physical game he could have several free-kick opportunities."

Both sides to fall short?

Whilst Matt parts ways with lasting words of "enjoy staying in the Championship for yet another year, Derby," Dave plays down his side's hopes.

"I think we will be playing for the Brian Clough Trophy again next season."

Let the battle commence...