Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Preview: Foxes look to start life after Puel with win

Manager-less Leicester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening as they look for a winning start to life without Claude Puel.

The Foxes will be aiming to put their run of six defeats in seven games behind them, while Brighton will be looking to build on their FA Cup victory over Derby County.

Leicester find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League and a win could potentially take the East Midlands side into 10th place, should results favour them.

The Seagulls occupy the 16th spot and a win could propel them up to 14th place on goal difference, should teams around them fail to pick up any points.

Key Battle

Youri Tielemens has had a very promising start in a Leicester shirt, though his first win still eludes him. His creativity in the middle of the park has improved the Foxes' attack in recent weeks and the young Belgian will be looking to add goals and assists to his name.

Standing in his way is Shane Duffy who has had a very solid season at the back for Brighton. His defensive displays have been resolute on many occasion and he will be hoping that he can pop up with a goal at the other end as he has done on multiple occasions this season.

The Last Meeting Between the Teams

The last meeting produced a 1-1 draw between the two sides after Glenn Murray's opener in the 15th minute was cancelled out by a second half Jamie Vardy penalty.

James Maddison was dismissed in the first half for two bookable offences, with the second being for simulation after the midfielder dived in the box.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will be taking charge of the Foxes as they look for a replacement manager.

Ben Chilwell is back in contention after recovering from injury, while Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey are still unavailable due to long term injuries.

Brighton have been handed an injury boost as Lewis Dunk, Jose Izquierdo and Solly March all return to the squad. Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia will be assessed after they returned to training. The players had calf and ankle injuries respectively. Florin Andone completes his three match ban while Leon Balogun is still out with a shoulder injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Maguire, Evans, Chilwell; Tielemans, N'Didi; Gray, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stevens, Propper; Knockaert, Gross, Izquierdo; Murray.

Managers' Comments

Leicester caretaker boss Mike Stowell took the pre-match press conference and had his say on Puel's sacking.

He stated: "It's always sad to see a manager leave the club. He had the club at heart.

"Performances have been really good, but sometimes you don't get the rub of the green."

He then revealed that he has spoken to the players in a bid improve their form.

"I've spoken to the players and told them how good they are and reminded them that they are a top-seven team. That's where we should be and that's where we should be aiming to get back to."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has reflected on his side's league position and how they have been sliding down the table.

"We've gone from what some perceived as a good position in the league to being on the back of three disappointing results.

"Those are the facts and we need to start picking up points. We have to show character now to come through this period."