Hugo Lloris: "The next week is decisive"

Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a huge blow to their title chances on Saturday when they lost 2-1 to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Club captain Hugo Lloris gave an interview after the game and spoke about how big a week Tottenham have coming up and how it could define their season.

Was the 10 day break a bad thing?

Spurs lost their first league game since mid-January and Lloris was asked whether this was down to the fact that Spurs have had a 10-day break since they last played a competitive fixture.

Lloris was quick to refute this saying: "No. This is the schedule. We adapt to that. We need to analyse the game and see what went wrong but it was about details today.

"We know it’s a difficult place to deal with, Burnley, and it was the place again today. It’s always difficult when you concede first but we came back. We took a lot of risks to win this game.

"Whatever the situation, whatever the opponent, we always try to win games and it was the case again today. "

Is all the title talk getting to the team?

It seems as though every single time, Tottenham get talked about in the title race, something goes wrong.

Lloris had this to say on all the title talk: "I don’t really care what people say. We are inside the club. We know what’s happening inside the club. Outside, you’re open to talk about you want but inside the club we do our best every day.

"We work hard, we try to deal with situations that are not easy to deal with. And we’re still up there, no-one expected us to be in the top four race again.

"We need to keep strong and don’t lose energy to listen or to read what is happening outside, especially at this moment of the season. We’ve done so well. We’re still in a good position to achieve our main objective."

A defining week in Spurs' season

Tottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and Lloris was asked whether he thought this was a good time to be playing Maurizio Sarri's side.

He said: "There is no good time to play Chelsea. It is a great club with great players and it is going to be decisive for the top-four race.

"There is a big battle ahead of us. We really need to deal with that and get the points we need to increase the gap with them."

"Lloris went on to talk about how big the next three games are for Spurs, saying: "Before we think about playing for titles, the next few weeks are very decisive. After we will see where we are in the table – whether we are competing for the title or just the top four.

"To repeat, the main target is to get into the top four again and then if we can do more, we will do more. But step-by-step we need to go further in our season."