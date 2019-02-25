The Warm Down: Spurs' title dreams crushed by a brave Burnley display

Tottenham Hotspur had their title dreams all but crushed on Saturday at Turf Moor in a 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

Ahead of a crucial week against Chelsea and Arsenal, it was a must win for Spurs but the Clarets denied them a routine win.

The Lilywhites are now six points off the top and will now have to be mindful of Arsenal and Manchester United breathing down their necks.

Sloppy Spurs

Both goals in which the visitors conceded will frustrate Mauricio Pochettino due to the way in which both should have been avoided.

Juan Foyth was marking Chris Wood for the opening goal but as the corner was whipped in the Argentine lost his man.

An unmarked Wood directed his header into the far corner leaving Hugo Lloris with no chance of saving it.

For the winning goal, Spurs were unable to clear their lines and allowed Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson to drive into the box and his scuffed shot was prodded in by Ashley Barnes.

Perhaps, Pochettino's choice to play a back three will be questioned. He included youngster Juan Foyth who has looked shaky on the whole this season.

The centre-back was to blame for the opening goal after he was attracted to the cross rather than staying with his man.

However, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were also culpable for allowing Burnley to work their way into the box for the second goal forcing the defence to sit deep in their own box.

For a team which has become known for a solid backline in recent seasons, Spurs have not looked convincing at all this campaign.

Kane goal the only positive

Only one positive came from the defeat and that was Harry Kane's return to the squad marked with a goal.

The 25-year-old levelled the proceedings with half an hour to go through a well-worked goal.

A quick throw-in from Danny Rose was latched onto by Kane who drove into the box and calmly slotted past Tom Heaton.

Embed from Getty Images

In the absence of Kane, Heung-min Son has stepped up in his place but the South Korean was underwhelming again Sean Dyche's side.

It was questioned whether Kane should have started with a huge week ahead of the Lilywhites but the England captain was their only threat going forward throughout the game.

Title all but gone

With 11 games remaining this season, the title seems a stretch too far for Spurs.

A testing week awaits Spurs and three points at Burnley was essential to ease any nerves going into the games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, it seems the game against Burnley may not have been at the front of some of the players' minds as they struggled against a determined Clarets.

Now, sights will be firmly locked onto confirming a spot in the top four.

The games against two of their top four rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal have now become even more important as defeats in either of them will seriously pile the pressure on Pochettino's men.