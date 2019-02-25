Frauen-Bundesliga week 15 review: Leverkusen win the battle at the bottom

Leverkusen took a huge step to safety with a win over Borussia as Duisburg and Bremen fell to Freiburg and Wolfsburg respectively, elsewhere Frankfurt and Bayern grabbed 1-0 wins from home over Sand and Hoffenheim as Potsdam and Essen split a four-goal game down the middle.

Off to a perfect start in Potsdam, Essen took the lead five minutes in through Danica Wu, the midfielder with a razor-sharp accuracy to fire the ball into the open net from 25-yards after Lisa Schmitz had overcommitted. The returning goalkeeper caught out again seven minutes later as Lea Schüller darted out at a free kick to get her head to the ball and send it into the top left corner.

Managing to find a rhythm late in the first half, the visitors pulled one back as Viktoria Schwalm arrived at the back-post to volley Svenja Huth’s deflected effort into the far corner. A neat move 20 minutes from time saw the hosts pull level as Lara Prašnikar capped off the neat work with a finish from two-yards out.

Springing up the table with the win, Leverkusen’s survival hopes were given a huge boost as they hit their visitors for three. A goal to the good 15 minutes in when Ivana Rudelić turned on the edge of the area before carrying the ball in and pinging it off of the inside of Lisa Venrath’s right ankle. One became two just before the break when Rudelić teed up Henrike Sahlmann, the match wrapped up late by Elisabeth Mayr’s close-range clip.

Wobbling like a plate of jelly on a windy day, there was little respite for the Zebras as they were hit for six by the Sport Club. The visitors took the lead half-way through the first half when Klara Bühl pulled the ball across the face of Meike Kämper’s goal to find the far corner. The lead was doubled by Sharon Beck when she was found in the heart of the box by Desiree van Lunteren, the attacker taking a touch to create the space before slotting her low effort into the back of the net. SCF claimed their third three minutes later when Jobina Lahr put the ball away at a swift counter before Rebecca Knaak closed the ball down and rolled it into the bottom right corner.

A well taken penalty by Kathleen Radtke 15 minutes from time reduced the deficit but the visitors reopened the gap ten minutes later when Claire O'Riordan deflected Verena Wieder’s effort beyond her own ‘keeper. The six and final goal for Freiburg put away by substitute Stefanie Sanders, 28 minutes into her SCF debut.

Back to haunt her former team, Laura Feiersinger continued her fine form for her new club, the Austrian international claiming the only goal of the game. Having raced through the middle of the ORSAY-Stadion pitch, Feiersinger pulled the trigger, rolling her low shot into the back of Carina Schlüter’s net just before the half hour to lift the Frankfurters to sixth.

Wolfsburg hit the ground running at the AOK, keen to show their loss to Bayern had been a simple blip, Werder unlucky to be the team they took their frustrations out on. An Ewa Pajor goal to the good with five minutes on the clock, Pernille Harder bagged her two of the day at two corners just before the half hour leaving Bremen no room for a comeback. Keeping the pressure on after the break Cláudia Neto added a fourth five minutes into the second half, threading the ball through to the box to find the left side of the goal.

Caroline Graham Hansen chipped in with the fifth ten minutes later, firing the ball in at the second time of asking before Harder completed her hat trick, linking with the Norwegian international.

Stretching their upbeaten run to 12 games, Bayern won the match in the 25 minute when Simone Lauder rose well to connect with Sara Däbritz’s corner and nod it over the line. Although both had chances to affect the score – and TSG might have felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty as Lauder and Nicole Billa clashed in the box – neither could find the match’s second goal.