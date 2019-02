Leicester City have replaced the departed Claude Puel by appointing Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

The former Liverpool boss has arrived at the King Power Stadium on a -year deal after the Scottish champions gave him permission to talk to Leicester on Tuesday morning. He becomes the club's fifth permanent manager within the last five years following the sacking of Puel at the weekend.

Rodgers' first match in charge of the club will officially be Sunday afternoon's clash with his former club Watford at Vicarage Road.

'It's obviously come very quickly'

Upon agreeing a deal with the former Premier League champions, Rodgers expressed his delight at returning to the English top-flight. Talking to LCFCTV, the 46-year-old said: "It [joining Leicester] feels great, it’s obviously come very quickly and obviously, of course, over the last few days, but I know I’m joining a fantastic club that has grown so quickly over these last few years.

"It’s obviously a league I was involved in heavily with both those clubs and it’s been nearly three years away from it, but of course, you’re observing from the outside looking in.

“The one thing I’ve always known with the Premier League, it gets quicker each season. I felt that when I was there with Swansea and Liverpool and it doesn’t look any different to that, so I’m really looking forward to the challenge of coming to work with the players."

Embed from Getty Images

Trophy-laden Scotland spell

Rodgers has been in Scotland since 2016, overseeing 169 matches in all competitions. In that time, he has led the Hoops to back-to-back Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups, as well as two Scottish Cups. He was on track to win an unprecedented triple treble at Celtic Park but he now arrives at Leicester looking to get the Foxes back into Europe.

He has also been in charge of Reading and Swansea City in England before almost leading Liverpool to the Premier League title back in the 2013/14 season. He was sacked early in the 2015/16 season due to a poor start to the campaign at Anfield and arrived at Celtic at the start of the following season.